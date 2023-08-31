Is Sea of Stars on PlayStation Plus?
Is Sea of Stars on PS Plus for PS4 and PS5? Well, here’s everything you need to know about whether the indie title is on Sony’s streaming service.
Sea of Stars has proven incredibly popular amongst old-school JRPG fans, hitting a whopping 100k sales just one day after its release. This is obviously no mean feat, especially when the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, Armored Core 6, and Starfield have been dominating the charts.
For those who enjoy classic JRPG games like Chrono Trigger and Secret of Mana, the world of Sea of Stars will be incredibly appealing. In fact, our Sea of Stars review had some incredibly good things to say about this popular indie game.
With Sea of Stars releasing on PC, Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation consoles, players may be wondering if it’s available on PS Plus. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can enjoy the game on Sony’s subscription service.
Is Sea of Stars on PS Plus?
Yes, Sea of Stars is available on PS Plus. This means you’ll be able to download and play the RPG game on your PS5 or PS5 without having to purchase a copy. The game was a day-one addition to Sony’s subscription service when it launched on August 29, 2023.
This is great news for classic RPG fans and those who enjoy collecting Trophies. If you’re on the fence and don’t know if you’ll enjoy the gameplay in Sea of Stars, then playing through PS Plus is the best option.
Of course, if you wish to purchase a copy, you can do so for $34.99 or £28.99 via the official PlayStation Store.
That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Sea of Stars is available on PS Plus. Why not check out our review of the game while you’re here?