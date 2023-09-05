With the immense popularity of Sea of Stars, can avid fans expect any form of DLC to continue the adventure or set us off on a new journey altogether? Here’s what we know.

After years of anticipation stemming from the wildly successful Kickstarter campaign, Sea of Stars is finally upon us and the reception has been exceedingly warm.

From its commercial success at launch to near-unanimous praise from critics as well, it’s been a huge follow-up title for Sabotage Studio. But what do the developers have in mind next up?

Will Sea of Stars continue to receive new content? Can fans expect any DLC in the months or years to come? Here’s what we know for certain.

Will Sea of Stars have DLC?

Yes, it has been confirmed that Sea of Stars will indeed receive post-launch support through new DLC. This was announced way back in 2020 during the game’s initial Kickstarter campaign.

As the $750,000 stretch goal at the time, devs made clear their plans for the ‘Throes of the Watchmaker’ DLC years before the base game was even finished. This DLC is set to be free for all backers.

While a release window is unclear for the time being, we do have some rough details on what to expect from this DLC. Given it focuses on the Watchmaker character, some dots can already be connected.

However, that might not be it when it comes to Sea of Stars DLC. There could very well be even more content set to arrive further down the line if plans haven’t changed behind the scenes.

“There’s also another one, but that one is a maybe,” Game Director Thierry Boulanger said during a 2022 livestream. We don’t know how well the game will do. So if the game does well enough, yes there would be a second DLC down the line.”

So that’s what we know for certain about Sea of Stars DLC at the time of writing. We’ll be sure to update you here with any further details as they emerge.