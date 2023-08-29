Is Sea of Stars on Xbox Game Pass?
Sea of Stars has finally arrived for consoles and PC but is the game available to play on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not the indie title is on the Microsoft streaming service.
Sabotage Studios’ latest project, Sea of Stars, has been one of the most anticipated indie titles of 2023 and it’s finally been released for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC.
This charming game is a JRPG adventure inspired by the classics including Chrono Trigger and Breath of Fire. Players step into the shoes of Valere and Zale, two young heroes who can control the power of the sun and moon and embark on a grand adventure. It’s a turn-based JRPG with puzzle-solving elements and plenty of side content to enjoy.
With Sea of Stars releasing on PC and Xbox consoles, players may be wondering if it’s available to play on Xbox Game Pass, so here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can enjoy the game on the streaming service.
Is Sea of Stars on Xbox Game Pass?
Yes, Sea of Stars is available on Xbox Game Pass.
The game was a day 1 addition to the popular streaming service when it launched on August 29, 2023.
This means if you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you can enjoy the brand new indie JRPG for free by using the service now.
If you’re primarily a PlayStation gamer instead, however, you’ll be happy to know that Sea of Stars is also available to stream via the PlayStation Plus subscription service. According to a recent report from Kotaku, that makes Sea of Stars the first game that has ever arrived on both services simultaneously. This means if you’re a Trophy collector rather than an Achievement hunter, launching the game on either PS4 or PS5 may be the option that’s better suited to you.
That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Sea of Stars is available on Xbox Game Pass! Why not check out our review of the game while you’re here?