Sea of Stars is a love letter to classic JRPGs and provides players with a compelling adventure to go on, but can you replay the game in New Game Plus mode? Here’s what we know about New Game Plus in the indie RPG.

Sea of Stars is already proving extremely popular, having sold 100k copies in just a single day and receiving an array of positive reviews prior to its release. The latest project from Studio Sabotage is inspired by beloved classics like Chrono Trigger and Breath of Fire, allowing players to set off on an unforgettable adventure.

Aside from the game‘s main story, there’s also a handful of side content you can enjoy — including finding collectibles, playing mini-games, and completing side quests. One thing players may be wondering about, however, is whether the JRPG has a New Game Plus mode.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about New Game Plus mode in Sea of Stars.

Sabotage Studio Sea of Stars is an adventure inspired by classic JRPGs.

Does Sea of Stars have a New Game Plus mode?

Yes, Sea of Stars does have a New Game Plus mode. New Game Plus was able to be added to the game thanks to the team reaching their Stretch goal on Kickstarter, and the feature is available at launch for anyone who completes the main story to enjoy.

As well as having a much stronger party in New Game Plus due to all your stats carrying over, all of the items you purchased and found in your first playthrough will carry over as well. This includes key quest-related items, which should make playing through the early game again much easier.

On top of this, the New Game Plus mode contains an alternative ending to Sea of Stars that can’t be achieved in your original playthrough. This alternative ending is considered to be the true ending of the game, so we’re sure many fans will want to experience it.

That’s everything you need to know about the New Game Plus mode in Sea of Stars. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

