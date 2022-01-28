xQc just got banned again from GTA RP NoPixel server

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc” Lengyel has been hit with another ban in GTA RP’s NoPixel server, after getting caught spamming 911 pings in-game.

As fans of the popular server will know, the pings make a terrible noise, and hearing it repeatedly is enough to tick anybody off.

xQc has had an up and down relationship with those who run the NoPixel server, landing himself in hot water a handful of times in the past.

On January 28, his latest ban was confirmed, live on stream.

xQc banned from GTA RP NoPixel

The former Overwatch pro player has been suspended for 24 hours, meaning he will return on January 29, 2022.

Advertisement

“I was told, talking to the admins, and I checked logging in… I’ve been banned for 24 hours,” he said.

After apologizing, he added: “I nearly broke the game.”

xQc opens up on ban

In his latest broadcast, on January 28, the streamer decided to walk his fans through the reason why he was banned – in case you missed it.

“I did it 500 times,” he said, referring to the ping. “I’m not going to snitch but I also hired players in the game to spam the system.”

xQc also called it a “co-ordinated attack” jokingly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fans of the streamer will be waiting eagerly in the wings for his return to Grand Theft Auto’s most popular roleplaying sever, where he’s been attracting audiences of over 100,000 people per stream.

Advertisement

Whether or not he’ll be diving right back into the action after the ban lifts, or opting for another game, remains to be seen.