GTA 6 source gives new update on leaked Vice City map and activities

Gaming leaker Tom Henderson has poured cold water on the recent leaks claiming to reveal GTA 6’s new map and activities, saying we’re years away from that kind of thing.

Rockstar Games haven’t even confirmed that they’re working on GTA 6, but it’s still the hottest talking point in gaming. Fans are desperate for the next installment of the iconic franchise, even though it seems as if it’s still years away.

However, that’s not stopped fans or leakers from finding information about it, and at this point, all signs point towards a return to Vice City as well as the franchise’s first-ever female lead character.

One of the most recent leaks claimed to reveal the updated Vice City map, as well as a number of activities that you’d be able to choose from in-game. Though, it’s up for debate as to whether it’s real or not.

Some fans linked the new leak to some older claims about things like in-game radio stations and stores to believe that the map is, in fact, real.

Others were dismissive right from the off, noting that there have been a host of map ‘leaks’ for GTA 6 and they’re all wildly different from each other.

Well, now, gaming insider Tom ‘LongSensation’ Henderson has chimed in and given his verdict on the new map leak. “I wouldn’t expect any leaks like this for a couple of years,” the YouTuber said, much to the dismay of some fans.

I wouldn't expect any leaks like this for a couple of years. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 12, 2021

Henderson has been steadfast in claiming that the game won’t release for at least another 3-4 years, with a 2025 release point touted too.

Some fans may hold on to the map leak and dismiss his opinion on it, and while he has been proven right on a few occasions before, we’ll just have to wait and see if he’s right on this one.