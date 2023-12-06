Andrew and Tristan Tate slam GTA 6 trailer for encouraging young gamers to “shoot police”

Andrew and Tristian Tate reacted to the brand new GTA 6 trailer, the two seemingly disinterested in the franchise and the way they argue it encourages young gamers to “shoot police officers.”

Following the official launch of the first GTA 6 trailer, many big name streamers, celebrities, and more have been reacting to the new footage. The latest names to give their thoughts on the highly anticipated video game are none other than Andrew and Tristan Tate.

During their most recent live stream on Rumble, the Tate bros. shared their thoughts on the new trailer and what they think of the GTA franchise as a whole.

Right off the bat, Andrew Tate was quick to claim that he has “never played any” of the GTA games, with Tristan similarly revealing that he only ever played the first entry in the franchise back in the 90s.

When Andrew asked his brother to share his thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer, Tristan was quick to slam the franchise as a whole and the content it includes.

He began by prefacing that he does believe “video games aren’t necessarily evil” before then focusing on why he does not like GTA. Specifically, how a franchise that supposedly encourages crime should not exist.

“I’m not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers.“

Given the franchise is in fact named Grand Theft Auto, each entry does encourage players to bend the rules and, on many occasions, evade or run from police officers.

Tristan then posed to the game developers that the overall focus on the game could be changed to be less encouraging of crime.

“I feel like they could put a better objective into these games. Maybe you are a police officer, maybe you are trying to stop criminals.”

