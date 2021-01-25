Rockstar continue war on GTA Online hacks, shutting down popular cheats site - Dexerto

Rockstar Games and Take-Two are continuing their fight against cheaters in GTA 5 by taking down one of the most popular websites for hacks in GTA Online.
Ever since GTA Online launched nearly a decade ago, players have looking for ways to gain an advantage and build up their criminal empire.
Most players are on the up and up, grinding away or using Shark Cards to make cash, but there are plenty of cheats, too. Some are fun, temporarily changing the look of other players in the lobby into a ball, but others go a bit too far – be through using god mode or spawning unlimited cash.
Rockstar have been cracking down on exploits over time, but the battle against cheats is always a difficult one – you take one cheat down, and a few more appear in their place. But now, the iconic developers are stepping up their wars on these hackers.
There are plenty of exploits and cheats in GTA Online.
Just like game developers have done, instead of just focusing on banning the accounts of cheaters who get flagged by other players, Take-Two Interactive – the publishers for Rockstar’s games – have gone straight to the source.
They’ve managed to get LunaCheats, a popular site for GTA Online hacks, to shut down and no longer distribute cheats through their website.
“After discussion with Take-Two Interactive, we are immediately ceasing all maintenance, development, and distribution of our cheat menu services,” the stripped-down website now reads. “We apologize for any and all problems our software has caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community.”
The Luna Cheats site has been replaced by an apology message.
Additionally, the website also states that they will be donating all their proceeds to a charity picked by Take-Two.
Obviously, other sites are likely to continue operating in its place, but it shows that Rockstar and Take-Two are finally stepping up in the fight against GTA Online’s cheats. Whether or not they continue to take down sites remains to be seen, though.
We’ve seen the best players of today in Team of the Year, and now — as always — EA SPORTS is taking FIFA 21 players forward with a look into the possible stars of tomorrow: the “Future Stars” promo is just around the corner in Ultimate Team.
Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski. These are some of the many superstars who rule the modern football world, but who is destined to take their place?
Each year, EA SPORTS tips a new bunch of bright young stars, eager-eyed and already proving themselves out on the pitch, that could ascend to world-class status. Some have in the past too: FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Håland, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all shot to stardom, to name just a few.
That ‘look forward’ is the popular FUT promo “Future Stars.”
With TOTY in full swing, we should see the flash-forward event arrive soon after — EA usually drops the exciting super-boosted young team in early February.
Without further ado, here’s what we know about Future Stars 2021 so far.
Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year’s “Future Stars” lineup.
When will Future Stars 2021 begin?
Team of the Year has officially begun, and that means the next promo — Future Stars — should be just around the corner. EA has yet to lock in any dates, but Dexerto expects the first squad will be released in early February at the latest.
The “flashforward” promo often arrives soon after Team of the Year. That should be late January, leaving February 5 as a likely date for Future Stars to begin.
The event should run for two weeks, and end by around mid-February.
Last year also saw EA spread the Future Stars release across two weeks, with two teams. The second FUT squad could drop on February 12.
Either way, the first date confirmation we should get — outside of leaks — will be on the Ultimate Team title screen, so keep your eyes peeled! Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.
Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.
Future Stars: who makes 2021 promo team?
Who is eligible?
EA SPORTS picks the team from the “hottest breakthrough prospects” currently playing in world football. Players must be 23 years old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet established themselves as global superstars.
The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards popular clubs. Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool, Dortmund, and Chelsea have enjoyed the lion’s share in recent years.
How does EA SPORTS pick ratings?
Each year’s Future Stars upgrades are determined by the chosen player’s Career Mode potential rating. EA SPORTS usually plays around with this slightly, but they are usually quite close to that magical “top rank” rating in the single-player mode.
For example, Bukayo Saka would be ‘87’ rated if selected.
Our top ‘Future Stars’ predictions
With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo again:
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) — 92
Ruben Dias (Manchester City) — 87
Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) — 88
Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) — 86
González López (Barcelona) — 90
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) — 87
Antony (Ajax) — 88
Illan Meslier (Leeds) — 85
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) — 87
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) — 89
Sandro Tonali (Milan) — 89
Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) — 89
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) — 86
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) — 85
Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) — 90
Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) — 88
Reece James (Chelsea) — 87
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we’ve seen in some time.
So there you have it — everything we know about FIFA 21’s “flashforward” Future Stars promo so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.
We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.