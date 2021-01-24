GTA 6 fans believe Super Bowl 55 could have a reveal after Vice City teasers

Grand Theft Auto fans are hopeful that Super Bowl 55 could have some answers about GTA 6, given that Super Bowl 54 seemingly had teasers a year ago.

Despite complete silence from Rockstar Games, there is no bigger question in gaming right now than ‘when will we finally get our hands on GTA 6?’

There has been all manner of rumors, leaks, and teasers in the last few years, with players digging through Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption, and even Rockstar Games’ trademarks for possible clues.

All signs have pointed towards a return to Vice City after last year, at Super Bowl 54, a number of the television crews broadcasting the game used Vice City graphics and references. Now, with Super Bowl 55 on the horizon, GTA fans are hoping for more of the same.

With Super Bowl 54, it was a little easier to make the Vice City references, given that the game was played in Miami – the city that the iconic GTA location is based on.

In the case of Super Bowl 55, though, players are hoping that, because The Weeknd is performing at the Half Time show on February 7, there might be more clues – given that there have been rumors he’s been working with Rockstar.

“I could see a 15-30 second commercial of a car starting up or a cinematic shot of whatever city the game takes place in followed by the Rockstar and GTA VI Logo being a VERY SLIGHT possibility,” said Redditor ItsTreDay, noting that a game announcement would be enough – nevermind gameplay or anything else.

Others quickly agreed. “They couldn’t ask for a better announcement opportunity,” said one fan. “Fingers crossed. Wish we get some info from them. Even if it was just a logo,” added another.

However, some aren’t convinced, questioning why Rockstar would need to spend money on advertising at the Super Bowl. In recent years, 30-second ad spots at the Super Bowl have commanded around $5.6 million.

Rockstar knows how much hype there is about GTA 6, and whenever they decide to tease it, or start to roll out a reveal, it’s going to get serious attention anyway. But, we’ll just have to wait and see – they could switch things up for once.