GTA 6 fans believe Super Bowl 55 could have a reveal after Vice City teasers

Published: 24/Jan/2021 12:48

by Connor Bennett
GTA v charatcer and the Super Bowl 55 logo
Rockstar/WikiMedia Commons

GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans are hopeful that Super Bowl 55 could have some answers about GTA 6, given that Super Bowl 54 seemingly had teasers a year ago. 

Despite complete silence from Rockstar Games, there is no bigger question in gaming right now than ‘when will we finally get our hands on GTA 6?’

There has been all manner of rumors, leaks, and teasers in the last few years, with players digging through Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption, and even Rockstar Games’ trademarks for possible clues.

All signs have pointed towards a return to Vice City after last year, at Super Bowl 54, a number of the television crews broadcasting the game used Vice City graphics and references. Now, with Super Bowl 55 on the horizon, GTA fans are hoping for more of the same. 

GTA Online character with a car and house
Rockstar Games
There have been plenty of rumors about GTA 6, but nothing official yet.

With Super Bowl 54, it was a little easier to make the Vice City references, given that the game was played in Miami – the city that the iconic GTA location is based on.

In the case of Super Bowl 55, though, players are hoping that, because The Weeknd is performing at the Half Time show on February 7, there might be more clues – given that there have been rumors he’s been working with Rockstar

“I could see a 15-30 second commercial of a car starting up or a cinematic shot of whatever city the game takes place in followed by the Rockstar and GTA VI Logo being a VERY SLIGHT possibility,” said Redditor ItsTreDay, noting that a game announcement would be enough – nevermind gameplay or anything else. 

The Superbowl is coming back up in a few weeks. While unlikely, I feel a teaser is possible this year from GTA6

Others quickly agreed. “They couldn’t ask for a better announcement opportunity,” said one fan. “Fingers crossed. Wish we get some info from them. Even if it was just a logo,” added another.

However, some aren’t convinced, questioning why Rockstar would need to spend money on advertising at the Super Bowl. In recent years, 30-second ad spots at the Super Bowl have commanded around $5.6 million.

Rockstar knows how much hype there is about GTA 6, and whenever they decide to tease it, or start to roll out a reveal, it’s going to get serious attention anyway. But, we’ll just have to wait and see – they could switch things up for once.

Apex Legends

Apex Predator shows off 28 genius tips & tricks to get better at Apex Legends

Published: 24/Jan/2021 12:50

by Joe Craven
Fuse from Apex Legends with logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends content creator and Apex Predator ‘chiknnuggey’ has offered players of Respawn’s battle royale 28 tips and tricks to instantly improve in-game. 

Regardless of your rank in Apex Legends, chances are you have certain areas you can improve. Whether it’s recoil control, movement around the map or deciding how to balance your loadout, no player is completely flawless, as much as they might like to tell themselves.

Chiknnuggey, an Apex YouTuber and Predator-rank player, sits at 13,000 YouTube subscribers, and regularly posts Apex content to try and help his subscribers.

That’s exactly the aim of his January 15 video, which offers a whopping 28 tips and tricks to Apex Legends players, ensuring they’ve got the game’s basics completely nailed.

Apex Legends trio of character standing side by side
Respawn/EA
To be great at Apex Legends, you need to make sure you’ve got the basics done.

As you can imagine with 28 tips and tricks, they cover a lot of bases. The Predator’s movement tricks involve ‘zipline bouncing’ meaning you can use ziplines positioned near buildings to instantly reach an elevated position.

Another awesome trick is being able to throw grenades through closed doors. To do this, aim for the very bottom corner of the door, and use the projectile indicator. When it disappears, it means your grenade will slip through the corner of the closed doors. It’s a great way to damage an enemy you know is one the other side.

We also really like the tip to enable fast armor swaps. If you’re in a heavy loot area and planning on hanging around there, drop all the available armor on the floor. In an engagement, you can easily swap your armor for a new one, without having to open a loot box. This will give you a major health boost instantly, and could be the difference between winning and losing a fight.

There are also some more well-known tips, such as how to avoid the fall stun by meleeing a nearby surface (meleeing the ground was patched out long ago, but there’s a new way).

Your play-style may differ from some of the tips, but anything recommended by an Apex Predator should be worth trying out. If you don’t like a tactic or can’t pull it off, then drop it and stick to ones you know you’re capable of. Other than that, drop in and gives these tricks a go!