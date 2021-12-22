GTA Trilogy players find “secret lab” and want to get inside

GTA Trilogy players are looking for the entrance to one of the strangest buildings in the game, but they’re not having much luck.

The Definitive Edition takes members of the community back to Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 3.

While many players have been using Reddit and the Grand Theft Auto forums to highlight bugs or glitches to the dev team since it launched on November 11, one user has discovered a particular site that can’t be accessed.

And it turns out that it’s a secret lab you’re not allowed to enter.

GTA Trilogy secret lab location gets players talking

The building, as seen below in a post from the GTA subreddit, has a small area at the bottom full of windows, with what looks like a large space upstairs.

They said: “What is this place? I’m on my 3rd play through and I still don’t know. It’s never had a mission or any real purpose.”

As this isn’t exactly a new structure – included in the original title – some players had a partial answer to the question.

Players react

The post has attracted hundreds of upvotes and a number of responses poured in.

A user replied: “The definitive edition made it look like a mall if you get a close look at the interior, but it’s meant to be a secret lab, according to the name of the model in the files.”

Another added: “This place has always reminded me of that Looney Tunes movie that had a Walmart in the middle of the desert.”

While many players may be hoping that this building, and others like it, will one day open its doors… It’s been this way since 2004, so don’t hold your breath.