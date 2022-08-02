GamingGTA

GTA Online Aug 2 update patch notes: New podium vehicles, prize rides & bug fixes

Alan Bernal. Last updated: Aug 02, 2022
GTA Online
gta online patch
Rockstar Games

A new GTA Online update for August 2 introduced a fresh batch of Podium vehicles, along with a few key bug fixes. Here’s the complete GTA Online patch notes.

Rockstar Games are rolling on its summer of content for its GTA sandbox after the successful launch of The Criminal Enterprises update on July 26. The patch brought a host of changes to Los Santos, with more content promised to come down the line.

GTA players can now expect more cars, tune-ups to certain modes, and fixes that should clean up some rough edges.

The GTA Online Aug 2 patch adds even more cars so soon after the Criminal Enterprises patch.

The devs released the GTA Online Aug 2 patch as a simple background update, so look down below for the full list of changes (H/T Tez2).

GTA Online Aug 2 patch notes

  • Patched Arena god mode & Car Merge glitches
  • Patches delivering Customer Bikes with passive mode on
  • Fixes a juggernaut spawn bug during “ULP – Cleanup” mission
  • Fixes a bug with Organization/MC Name
  • Fixes a bug to do with a seating animation

New Podium vehicles

  • Cypher
  • Rapid GT Classic
  • Paragon R
  • Tempesta
  • Cyclone

New Prize Rides

  • Swinger
  • Retinue
  • Club
  • Osiris
  • Vagrant
  • Flash GT

