GTA 6 fans want this fan-favorite protagonist to return

While discussing which classic Grand Theft Auto protagonist should return in GTA 6, players have listed the stars of Vice City and GTA 4 as fan favorites.

Though rumors have circulated for years on end, Rockstar Games just confirmed it’s working on a new GTA this past February.

The development studio has yet to share concrete details about the title; however, recent reports have claimed to fill in a few gaps.

Allegedly, the next mainline entry will star two lead characters, one being an as-yet-unnamed Latina. And since other reports suggest the game won’t arrive until 2025, it may be a while before Rockstar unveils the brand’s new cast of characters.

Fans list the protagonists they want to see return for GTA 6

TheCrowsNestTV recently posed a simple question to members of the Grand Theft Auto subreddit – which classic protagonist would they like to play in GTA 6 if given a choice?

The likes of Trevor Phillips, Claude Speed, and CJ received a number of mentions, of course. However, Vice City’s Tommy Vercetti and GTA 4’s Niko Bellic were both name-dropped a few dozen times in the thread.

“I really want to know what happened with him,” GabrielZeroo said of Niko. Many others like LimpTeacher0 pointed out that while they’d welcome Tommy’s return, it wouldn’t be the same given the passing of actor Ray Liotta.

At present, there’s no official word on who players will take control of when GTA 6 eventually hits store shelves.

If the previously mentioned rumors and reports prove accurate, though, GTA 6 may star a protagonist that fans have not yet had the pleasure of meeting.