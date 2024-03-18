GTA 6 fans believe they’ve already found the ending

GTA 6 fans are convinced they’ve already found part of the game’s ending, as it looks like Rockstar is going to use a character element that has been a staple of their games.

For the longest time, Rockstar Games and Take-Two held their cards right up to their chest with regards to GTA 6. They, for a while, wouldn’t even confirm if that was going to be the name – only that they were cooking up another installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Fast forward to 2024, and we’ve already had the game’s first trailer, which introduced us to Jason and Lucia, as well as the state of Leonida, and a modern-day version of Vice City.

With Rockstar not releasing the game until 2025, and not yet announcing when a second trailer will release, fans have been left to search for their own clues. And it looks like they’ve found one that will likely spell bad news for Jason.

GTA 6 fans convinced they know what happens to Jason already

Going over screenshots from the trailer again, Redditor jericho681 noted that Jason has a scar on the left side of his face, which is eerily similar to Red Dead Redemption favorites Arthur Morgan and John Martson.

If you haven’t played the Red Dead Redemption games – well, why? – the spoiler alert here is that both the male protagonists ultimately die at the end, and GTA fans believe Jason will suffer a similar fate now.

“I do have a feeling he or Lucia will die at the end,” one said. “One of the endings will surely be like the death of Bonnie & Clyde,” added another. “Honestly I have a feeling that the ending will be similar to RDR2. We will get to choose a side and a trust system will affect the final choice as well,” commented another.

Other fans pointed out that it isn’t just something Rockstar has done for the RDR series either, as GTA characters like Trevor and Johnny Klebitz have had similar facial features.

Of course, you had the option to keep Trevor alive in GTA V, but Johnny was brutally stamped to death by him when we were first introduced to Trevor. So, let’s hope things go better for Jason in GTA 6.