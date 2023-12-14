Tim Pool blasted for refusing to play GTA 6 because of female protagonist

YouTuber Tim Pool has been receiving major backlash online following comments he made about not wanting to play GTA 6 because it includes a female protagonist.

When the initial leaks that GTA 6 would feature a female protagonist surfaced, the internet was divided by the news. Many took to social media to express their disdain at the idea and even called developer Rockstar Games “woke” for including a female playable character.

However, following the first official trailer, many have changed tune, even calling new character Lucia “mommy” and singing her praises online. Despite this mostly positive reaction to Lucia, some are still not as excited about playing GTA 6 as a female.

One such voice is Tim Pools, a well known commentator, YouTuber and former Vice News worker.

During a broadcast, Pools revealed he has no interest in playing GTA 6 because the game will feature a female playable character.

“You are running around, punching and beating people, shooting and stealing cars. Personally, I don’t want to play as a female character. I don’t know if it really matters but it’s just weird in my mind. You can tell me that I’m wrong but that’s just how I feel.”

The YouTuber then added, “Like, this lady is going to run up to a random guy in the street and punch him and go down. Nah, come on. So my point was you play at this woman and run up to a guy and punch him and then he just clocks you in the face and you go down, wasted, you lose all your HP.”

In response to these comments, social media users have been slamming Pool online.

One user wrote, “Dude it’s a f**king video game who cares, hope no one told him Samus is a girl in Metroid or anything about Lara Croft.”

Another added, “The next woman that meets this guy has the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible.”

Others even wrote, “This guy’s ‘alpha male’ arc is so pathetic, [laughing out loud].”

