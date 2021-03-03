GTA 5 secret finally exposes real reason why 5-star police chases never end - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have made their bank robbing, wheeling and dealing game one of the most well-known in the world, but GTA 5 players may still be wondering why it’s so hard to get away from a five-star Police chase in GTA Online. Well, the secret is out.

The Grand Theft Auto series brings all sorts of elements to the table with its games. Flashy cars, big money, apartments, customization and heists. However, the people standing in the way of your next big crime in-game is often the Police – sworn to protect Los Santos and its wider regions.

Now, we can all sit down and have a debate about whether they do a good job in that respect. We’ve seen police mow over pedestrians in the street, drive wherever the hell they want to on the road, and take the law into their own hands.

They’re NPCs, after all. They don’t know what they’re doing.

GTA 5 Police chase mystery solved

With GTA 5, the game’s developers made them a lot harder to escape from in Police chases as well. Escaping the Cops is usually easy, but not when you reach a five-star chase. That’s when unlimited rounds of officers start flooding your vicinity.

Now, you may be wondering how they all fit in the tiny Police Stations across the map at times. Well, their secret has been exposed. They have a portal set up and can just summon as many cars as they want until they get what they want.

Seen in a clip below, posted to Reddit by JarodJB40, there’s just a non-stop conveyer belt of Police cars that spawn in.

Quite often, driving as fast as you can in the opposite direction can free you from the Cops, using either a road vehicle, plane or helicopter.

However, knowing what you know now about five-star chases, perhaps you will think twice about inviting the highest level of Police to track you down in GTA Online.

Or, if you were struggling to escape their grip in the past and still want to continue being a menace in GTA 5, at least now you know what you’re dealing with.