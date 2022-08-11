GTA player’s “dirtiest fantasy” trick goes viral on TikTok

A GTA 5 player’s “dirtiest fantasy” trick, which revolves around an in-game sex worker, recently went viral on TikTok.

Like previous entries in the long-running Rockstar Games series, Grand Theft Auto 5 allows players to buy the services of sex workers.

Typically, the ladies work at night, waiting for someone to whisk them away to a quiet spot in Los Santos. Users can then choose from three different available services, priced at $50, $70, and $100.

But a fourth selection on the menu screen allowed one GTA 5 player to get away with quite the dirty trick.

“Dirtiest fantasy” trick in GTA 5 has gone viral online

TikTok user GTA VIRAL recently shared a 15-second clip of someone interacting with one of Grand Theft Auto 5’s sex workers.

When the young woman asks the character, apparently Franklin, to detail his “dirtiest fantasy,” the player selects “Decline Service” from the drop-down menu, prompting the lady to leave in a huff.

The user had previously parked their car at the edge of a high rise, hundreds of feet above a busy highway.

Upon exiting through the passenger door, then, the woman almost immediately falls to her death.

Interestingly, the post on the GTA VIRAL TikTok page has attracted well over one million views. Other TikTokers have also shared the video more than 21,000 times.

Many of the video’s most popular comments joke about the woman at least having time to close the passenger door.

Given the clip’s popularity, it won’t come as too much of a surprise if other GTA 5 players try replicating the “dirtiest fantasy” trick.