Avid GTA 6 fans are quickly grabbing in-game social media accounts on real platforms

Mere hours after Rockstar debuted the official GTA 6 reveal trailer – following some unceremonious leaks – avid fans of the series are quickly grabbing social media accounts on IRL platforms for the fictional brands and channels seen in-game.

When it comes to the GTA franchise, Rockstar sure does love using it as a vehicle to poke fun at the world today. Its satirical take on society is largely what’s made it one of the most culturally significant properties of all time.

Now, with GTA 6 officially on the horizon, it’s clear the devs aren’t bucking that trend anytime soon. With wild club scenes, outrageous parties, and some truly quirky characters all on display in the trailer, Rockstar is portraying its fictional version of Florida (Leonida) through the lens of social media.

Spotted throughout the reveal trailer are a number of fictional accounts on fictional social media platforms. Though looking to make them real, in a sense, GTA fans have quickly scattered across the internet to lock down accounts with these new names.

Rockstar Games A real version of the High Rollerz account has already been snatched on Instagram.

One particular account seen in the trailer was that of ‘HighRollerzMag’, a spinoff of the High Rollerz Lifestyle brand, seeming involved in street races. As first spotted by Kotaku, one eager fan has already snagged that account for themselves in the real world.

Another that looks a bit more legitimate is the Official POACH account. Seen in various moments through the reveal video, the Protection of Animals and Controlled Hunting account has now been established on Instagram too, with various wildlife posts already gaining traction on the platform.

A handful of others have also been grabbed already, with GTA 6 fans clearly keen to make their mark in the leadup to launch in 2025. With more than a year to go until the game’s release, there’s plenty to speculate on, and one such topic is just how much of an impact social media may have in the sequel.

Could we see a popularity system in-game, whereby, keeping your social feeds active and sharing your latest escapades is the key to growing your reputation in Leonida? Perhaps our upgraded in-game phones will let us sift through accurate social media feeds in real-time to see what’s going on out in the vast open world. Anything is seemingly within the realm of possibility as Rockstar targets current-gen only hardware for the launch of GTA 6.

Rockstar Games Rockstar certainly hasn’t lost its brand of humor in the decade since GTA 5.

For now, it’s purely speculation. However, there’s no telling for certain how much of a role social media may have in the full game. Regardless, it’s clear each and every fictional brand account is sure to be gobbled up by most dedicated fans as soon as possible.