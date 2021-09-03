Viral GTA 5 TikTok uncovers secret customization for bikes

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 almost a decade ago and still remarkably players are finding new ways to play the game – as a viral TikTok has revealed a secret way to customize bikes in GTA Online.

Members of the game’s online community may be looking ahead to GTA 6 or the next-gen update for the current installment, but many are still digging up new information.

As players will know already, there are a number of different vehicles in Los Santos and its wider regions, some of which have more customization options than others.

Well, if you’ve ever wanted more ways to edit your bikes, boy do we have news for you.

How to customize bikes in GTA 5 & GTA Online

A clip posted by user jacob_w52 has gone viral on TikTok with over 340,000 likes and 3.5 million views, revealing a different way to edit vehicles.

The trick itself is very simple, and can be done with just a few clicks:

Load up GTA Online. Open up Pedal and Metal on your iFruit Phone. Select a BMX bike in the menus. Hit the home button on the URL bar, and head to Legendary Motorsport. Click the Z-Type vehicle, select a color of your choosing, and then click the Clock button. Re-visit Pedal and Metal and buy your BMX. There you have it, a sprayed bike that you can’t usually get!

So – there you have it! That’s how you can unlock even more colors for bikes in GTA 5.

Without this trick, standard black BMXs can be purchased, so you can now stand out from the crowd the next time you ride up Mount Chiliad.

Whether or not it works for other vehicles remains to be seen, but it’s certainly worth a try!