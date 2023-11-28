Epic GTA prank on grandma makes her believe wild gameplay is breaking news

An epic Grand Theft Auto prank is going viral after a family hilariously tricked their grandma into thinking that the wild gameplay scenes on display were actually “breaking news.”

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has always been known as one of the wildest games imaginable. Players can roam around the streets and get up to all kinds of no-good in locations based on real-life neighborhoods surrounding Los Angeles.

Whether it’s simply committing actual grand theft auto by stealing someone else’s car or taking it a step further by needlessly ridding of NPCs, there’s no doubt that many of the usual events that unfold in the world of GTA aren’t the type you want to see on your local news.

But now, one comical clip is going viral on social media after a family tricked their grandma into believing that a wild GTA car chase was actually “breaking news.”

The viral clip shows the family members sitting around the TV all while some truly wild Grand Theft Auto gameplay unfolds.

At the start of the clip, the gameplay shows a car flipping several times before crashing into a couple of bodies.

The grandma, completely stunned, sits forward and expresses shock at the sight as yet another car manages to flip multiple times before landing and continuing to drive.

The prank’s success can largely be attributed to the incredible acting skills of the surrounding family members, who all acted shocked at the crazy “news.”

While the original TikTok clip has seemingly been taken down from the original source, comments have flooded in elsewhere on social media as people witness the grandma’s priceless reaction.

“She was flabbergasted,” one user stated as others expressed concern for the grandma. “They gon give their granny a stroke man,” one user added while another said, “Granny may never leave the house again.”

And the opportunities to prank family members will only improve once Grand Theft Auto 6 releases, just as one user hinted, “Wait til she sees GTA 6.”

Here’s everything you need to know about GTA 6.