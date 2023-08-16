Former GTA 6 dev confirms shocking details about the game’s development

A former Rockstar Games employee has revealed startling details about GTA 6’s development that seem to confirm some previous reports.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of all time, and despite Rockstar only relatively recently confirming its development, the project has been a long time coming.

Prior to gameplay leaks confirming the series would return to Vice City, along with an assortment of other upgrades from GTA V, reports indicated that development began almost ten years ago before being “rebooted.”

Now, an ex-GTA 6 dev has provided some additional insight into how the game progressed in the most unlikely of places: LinkedIn.

Rockstar dev seemingly confirms GTA 6 reboot

GTA fans have been relentless in their pursuit of GTA 6 info, combing through every detail of every site for clues, and seem to have found a big one on LinkedIn.

On the profile of Jon Young, a former Rockstar Games employee, the dev states that he worked on GTA VI from 2015-2018 as a Lead Video Editor.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been in development since at least 2015.

This seems to confirm that the game was in its early stages just two years after GTA 5 came out. Previously, a report by insider Tez2, claimed GTA 6 had been “rebooted.”

“VI was in full development prior to RDR2’s release, but it was rebooted around the time RDR2 released. Rockstar submitted a patent and one of its inventors didn’t join Rockstar Games until 2019,” he said. “While the crunch concerns were surely part of the reasons behind the ‘reboot,’ Rockstar probably required new Animation tech, as well.”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, it does seem like fans could finally get a long-awaited GTA 6 reveal later this year – and even a possible trailer.

Recent rumors and financial forecasts from Rockstar have suggested that the game could come out in 2024 or 2025, so we might not have much longer until there is an official announcement.