Asmongold bashes GTA 6 PC launch as “mediocre” consoles get it first

Twitch star Asmongold is slightly peeved by the GTA 6 release amid news that there won’t be a PC version at launch, but he’s still pretty excited about it.

When Rockstar Games finally confirmed that the first GTA 6 trailer would released on December 5, the internet was sent into a frenzy. That hype only increased when, hours before the official reveal was meant to go live, the trailer was leaked.

The Grand Theft Auto devs quickly sped up their own timeline and released the trailer properly shortly after the leak, confirming that the long-awaited title will finally be released in 2025. Though, we don’t have a concrete day or month just yet.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of that, they’ve confirmed that GTA 6 will, initially, only launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, leaving PC players out in the cold as they did with GTA 4 and GTA 5.

Asmongold says GTA 6 PC launch is “annoying”

That news has, naturally, annoyed many Grand Theft Auto fans who chose to play on PC, including Asmongold. The Twitch star finally chimed in on the hype around GTA 6’s reveal during his December 6 stream, where he was slightly peeved by the lack of a PC release upon launch.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“If it comes out on console, I’ll play it on console – I have a console – but it’s annoying,” the OTK founder said. “Obviously, it’s annoying. Consoles are ok but consoles are mediocre computers, really.”

Article continues after ad

Asmon did add that the game looks “way better” than he was expecting. “I didn’t really know what to think but, yeah, this is way better than what I had expected. This is great. This is awesome,” he continued.

Article continues after ad

As has been noted, Rockstar typically leaves the PC version of their games for about a year after the console launch. So, it’ll likely be 2026 before GTA 6 is playable there.

There have been numerous complaints from PC fans that Rockstar has been ignoring them, especially in GTA Online as it is multiple updates behind the console version. So, hopefully, things get ironed out for their sake.