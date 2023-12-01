GTA Online players blast Rockstar for ignoring PC fans in winter update

GTA Online fans are annoyed that Rockstar are ignoring PC players in the 2023 winter update as they’re missing out on some of the features that console fans are getting.

It’s hard for some fans to comprehend, but GTA V and GTA Online were first released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 – a whole generation before Xbox One and PlayStation 4 even hit the scene.

Given that GTA Online is over a decade old at this point, there have been a raft of quality-of-life changes to keep it looking fresh. Those old Xbox 360 and PS3 servers are long gone and Rockstar have removed hundreds of vehicles from the game too – much to the annoyance of some players.

With the 2023 winter update just around the corner, they’ve also confirmed that there will be another set of QOL changes, including the reintroduction of wildlife roaming around. However, those changes won’t make it across to the PC version.

That news has got plenty of PC players up in arms, with many annoyed that Rockstar has “shelved” that side of things and allowed it to become “dead” over the last few years.

“Ah yes, another current-gen exclusive update. The PC is dead (past gen) according to rockstar execs,” said one annoyed fan. “PC players should be the epitome of Next gen but that’s motherf**kin Rockstar for you,” another added.

“Yet on the PC, the most capable platform, expanded and enhanced has yet to be released. What a joke, the only platform capable of properly displaying the game at 150+ mph speeds isn’t allowed the update,” commented another fan.

Other players pointed out that the PC version of GTA Online has still yet to receive things like Hao’s Special Works, increased speed in cars, and also older cars.

“They just really hate PC players,” concluded another player.