Genshin Impact voice actors claim they haven’t been paid for over 6 months

Corina Boettger, the voice actor for Paimon in Genshin Impact has recently claimed that she has payments due since December 2022. This callout post arrived after another voice actor for Genshin Impact Brandon Winckler made similar claims pertaining to the game.

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest names in the world of gaming. This title is often considered one of the best free-to-play games out there with a deep story, breathtaking world design, and content that can last for ages.

Article continues after ad

However, on July 12 and 13, two popular voice actors for Genshin Impact namely Corina Boettger and Brandon Winckler raised their voices regarding something they are facing. Both these voice actors have pending payments from the studio for the work that they did several months back.

Twitter Paimon VA claims she has not been paid since December 2022

Genshin VAs feel there should be a Union that protects them

The issue surrounding the agency/HoYoverse who hired both Corina Boettger and Brandon Winckler to work as VAs for Genshin Impact has attracted much attention. Fans have come in support of both the VAs after they called out the fact that they have not been paid for work that dates back to last year.

Article continues after ad

As such, Corina Boettger raised a statement where she claimed that Video Games need to have Unions. A Union will ensure that when the agency that hires them fails to pay on time then the VAs will have the means to fight against it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

HoYoverse Paimon VA feels there should be Unions to protect them

The VA responded to fan comments claiming that she cannot afford a lawyer yet. Had there been a Union existed, she would’ve been able to fight this case without requiring a lawyer. Brandon Winckler raised a similar statement as well.

Article continues after ad

Twitter Genshin VA raises concerns with regard to non-Union production work

He even mentioned in his Twitter thread that he didn’t receive any response after sending five emails. However, he also stated this is not uncommon in productions that do not have a Union.

As of now, neither HoYoverse nor the agencies who hired them have made any official statement. We will update this article once there are developments in the future.