Genshin Impact players baffled by “ridiculous” censorship in Fontaine update

Genshin Impact players have voiced their frustrations over the new Fontaine update, which has added another layer of censorship to the game.

The Genshin Impact 4.0 update is finally here and Travelers are currently busy delving into the new Fontaine region. This update has brought with it plenty of shiny new content for players to sink their teeth into, with both Lyney and Lynette now being available on the current banner.

However, a new case of censorship has left the game’s community baffled, with many highlighting how “ridiculous” it looks. This isn’t the first time HoYoverse has come under fire for its censorship. In fact, the developers famously came under fire for their implementation of alternate character outfits, which made changes to the likes of Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber’s designs.

Despite Genshin Impact players outside of China being able to freely switch between these skins, many global players believed it had set a worrying trend for the free-to-play title. Well, this certainly seems to be the case with the release of the 4.0 update.

One of the most interesting aspects of the latest update is the introduction of underwater exploration. While this exciting addition enables Travelers to explore the very depths below Fontaine, it has also now received criticism from the game’s community.

This is due to the large censor bubble that appears on all characters’ waists whenever they swim. “I get that Hoyo got in trouble for being a little too risqué, but there must have been a better solution than this,” said one commenter.

“I can understand the diaper being on the characters wearing skirts, but it’s completely unnecessary and immersion-breakingly awful looking on anyone wearing shorts or pants.”

Players have even highlighted how the censor bubble in its current form is actually somewhat counterproductive. “If they wanted to stop people from looking at a character’s crotch, then this censorship is a massive fail since it does the exact opposite of what its intent is. It draws players’ attention to that area much more now.”

Article continues after ad

Whether HoYoverse will make any adjustments to the way it handles this censorship remains to be seen, but for now, it looks as though the bubble is here to stay.