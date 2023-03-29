Genshin Impact Lego set transports fans to iconic Liyue location

A Genshin Impact fan has designed a Lego set modeled after the game’s Liyue region complete with structures and character mini-figures.

Released in 2020, Genshin Impact became one of the most profitable mobile games due to its gacha banner system.

At the time of launch, Genshin Impact featured only two regions – Monstadt and Liyue – before later adding Inazuma and Sumeru.

Inspired by Chinese architecture, Liyue is home to many mountains and ruins. One Genshin Impact fan took inspiration to create a Lego set based on Liyue Harbor. However, they need more votes to make it happen.

Genshin Impact players recognize iconic characters in Lego form

On the Genshin Impact subreddit, Reddit user Dr_Sev encouraged fans to vote for a potential Liyue Lego set. At the time of writing, the creation’s Lego Ideas page has close to 800 supporters with 400 days left to receive approval from the toy company.

As stated in the product’s description, the Genshin Impact Lego set consists of 2,467 pieces featuring several of Liyue’s landmarks. The elaborate scene includes the main dock, market stalls, a street food cart, a wharf tower and bridge, a ship and two small boats, and water bases for dock pillars, tower, and boats.

In addition to Liyue’s structures, Dr_Sev designed Lego mini-figures of several playable Genshin Impact characters. The featured Liyue natives include Xingqiu, Xiao, Zhongli, Xiangling, and Beidou.

Most users praised Dr_Sev’s detailed Lego set but pointed out one small mistake.

“That set is nice and I really want it to become official,” GuobaChad wrote. “Just see to it that you feed your Guoba a bit.”

OnTheWayTo You added, “I love Xiangling’s chili sword and Guoba he lost so much weight… haha.” “Excellent job op I love this creation so much.”

While Lego has collaborated with video game franchises like Super Mario, it’s unclear if the company will accept the Genshin Impact set proposal. Keep checking its Lego Ideas page to stay updated.