Genshin Impact 3.0 Zhongli banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

The Genshin Impact Zhongli banner rerun enables Travelers to spend their Primogems on the Geo 5-star, but is the Polearm user worth pulling for?

Zhongli finally makes his long-awaited return in the first half of the Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru update, giving Travelers the opportunity to add the stalwart defender to their roster. As the vessel of the Geo Archon, Morax, Zhongli is known for his incredible defensive and damage capabilities.

This 5-star Geo character was originally released back in the 1.1 update, which means many newer players have yet to unlock him. Fortunately, those aiming to pull on the 3.0 Zhongli banner rerun have another chance.

However, if you’re undecided on whether you should spend your Primogems on the game’s Zhongli banner or save them for Tighnari or other Sumeru characters, then our handy guide will make this decision easier.

Is the Zhongli banner worth it?

Yes, the Zhongli banner rerun is worth pulling on. This Geo character has access to some incredibly powerful abilities, which he can use to both protect his allies and destroy his enemies.

Not only does Zhongli’s damage-sponging shield keep squishy DPS units alive, but his Elemental Burst can stop even the most fearsome of foes dead in their tracks. It’s this high versatility that makes the Geo 5-star such a great pick.

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact 3.0 banners will feature Zhongli.

In fact, because of his overall potency and fantastic team synergy, Zhongli currently has a staggering 91.0% pick rate in the Spiral Abyss. The Geo Archon vessel currently sits in third place, just below Kazuha and Bennett.

Of course, if you’re aiming to save all your Primogems for the new Sumeru characters, then you may want to skip Zhongli’s banner. However, for those that wish to create strong meta teams, you’ll really want to try and add this Polearm unit to your team.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know on whether you should roll on the Zhongli banner in 3.0. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

