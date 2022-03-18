Genshin Impact cosplayer protects Liyue as Electro hero Keqing

A Genshin Impact cosplayer made shockwaves on Twitter after bringing Electro hero Keqing to life with her mind-blowing costume.

Available since the launch of Genshin Impact, Keqing has continued to be one the most beloved characters that HoYoverse has released in the Gacha RPG.

Popular cosplayer Shirogane-sama celebrated the 5-star hero by faithfully recreating her new Lantern Rite skin introduced in the Version 2.4 update.

Genshin Impact cosplayer brings Keqing to life

The veteran artist has made a name for herself in the cosplaying community by creating some of the most intricate and accurate costumes in the industry. Shirogane Same’s latest take on Genshin Impact’s Keqing didn’t disappoint as she perfectly captured the hero’s electrifying look.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact cosplayer defends Mondstadt as Eula

The cosplayer dressed up as Liyue favorite in a series of posts on Twitter and showed off her jaw-dropping recreation of the character’s iconic Opulent Splendor dress. Her depiction of the purple and black Lantern Rite skin is full of details, from her flower-like cufflinks to her winged skirt.

Shirogan also posted a side-by-side comparison to her portrayal of the Electro Sword user’s classic look which was just as meticulously crafted together with multiple layers and lavish embroidery. “Well…Opulent Splendor or Classic Keqing??” the cosplayer asked in the Twitter post.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the talented artist also posed with a life-size prop of Keqing’s 5-star sword, Mistsplitter Reforged. Sama even accurately mirrored the character’s iconic fighting stance after using her electrified weapon.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the cosplayer has brought Genshin Impact characters to life. In March she went viral for her chilling take on Ganyu and in 2021, she captured the spellbinding magic of Catalyst user Mona.

Read More: Genshin Impact cosplayer rules Inazuma as Raiden Shogun

Those interested in seeing the rest of her mind-blowing work should make sure to check out her Instagram here. The artist has recreated a wealth of characters from anime to video games.