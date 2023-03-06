Genshin Impact Baizhu & Kaveh leak reveals gameplay ahead of rumored 3.6 launch

Genshin Impact Baizhu and Kaveh gameplay has leaked ahead of the rumored 3.6 release, giving Travelers an early glimpse of their Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts.

Baizhu and Kaveh are upcoming Dendro characters who are speculated to release in Genshin Impact’s 3.6 update. While Travelers are currently busy getting to grips with Dehya and enjoying all the new 3.5 content, that hasn’t stopped the Genshin Impact leaks from pouring in.

So far, both Kaveh and Baizhu’s gameplay has appeared online. Not only has this showcased just how powerful each character is, but the early footage demonstrates how they function when part of a team.

As a rumored 5-star healer, many Travelers will be curious to know how effective Baizhu is and whether he’ll be worth rolling for when the current banner changes. After all, saving Primogems for the best Genshin Impact characters is incredibly beneficial. So, if you wish to get an early glimpse of Baizhu and Kaveh, then this leaked gameplay will enable you to do just that.

Genshin Impact Baizhu & Kaveh gameplay leak

A Genshin Impact leaker has uploaded a video that showcases how Baizhu synergizes with Kaveh, Nilou, and Xingqiu. During the clip, the player can be seen initiating the fight with Baizhu’s Elemental Burst, which heals active characters and attacks opponents, dealing AoE Dendro damage.

The player then switches to Nilou, unleashing her Elemental Burst to soak enemies with AoE Hydro DMG. With Dendro and Hydro applied, the Bloom Elemental Reaction spawns a Dendro Core that explodes to deal even further Dendro Damage to all nearby enemies.

Xingqiu is then used to apply a buff to Kaveh in the form of additional Hydro DMG. With everything set up, the player then uses Kaveh’s Elemental Burst to clean up the battlefield. Once Kaveh has used his ultimate, his Normal, Charged, Plunging, and AoE DMG are all increased. His ATK damage is also converted to Dendro DMG.

However, all Dendro Cores created by party members through Bloom reactions also deal additional rupture DMG. So, with this team, you’ll consistently produce plenty of deadly Dendro Cores that blow your enemies to smithereens.

Whether Baizhu and Kaveh have what it takes to become meta picks remains to be seen, but for now, they do appear to synergize well with one another. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

