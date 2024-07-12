Genshin Impact Natlan characters: Elements, voice actors, more

Are you looking to learn about all the new Genshin Impact characters set to arrive alongside Natlan? If so, here is what we know about them.

On July 12, 2024, HoYoverse released the official trailer for Natlan, ‘A Name Forged In Flames‘. In this trailer, we got a sneak peek into the upcoming characters set to arrive in the Version 5.0 update.

The exact release order of these characters is unknown, but we have information on their elements, identities, and voice actors in both English and Japanese.

List of every known Natlan character

Mualani

HoYoverse Mualani is one of the playable units in Genshin Impact.

Element : Hydro

: Hydro English VA : Cassandra Lee Morris

: Cassandra Lee Morris Japanese VA: Toyama Nao

Kachina

HoYoverse Kachina will be one of the first characters you encounter in Natlan.

Element: Geo

Geo English VA : Kristen McGuire

: Kristen McGuire Japanese VA: Kubo Yurika

Kinich

HoYoverse Kinich is a Dendro unit from Natlan.

Element : Dendro

: Dendro English VA : John Patneaude

: John Patneaude Japanese VA: Sugiyama Noriyaki

Citlali

HoYoverse Citlali will make an appearance in Natlan.

Element : Cryo

: Cryo English VA : Skyler Davenport

: Skyler Davenport Japanese VA: Tano Asami

Xilonen

HoYoverse Xilonen is one of the most hyped units from Natlan.

Element : Geo

: Geo English VA : Beth Curry

: Beth Curry Japanese VA: Fairouz Ai

Iansan

HoYoverse Very little is known about Iansan so far.

Element : Unknown

: Unknown English VA : Katrina Salisbury

: Katrina Salisbury Japanese VA: Ohashi Ayaka

Chasca

HoYoverse Chasca seems like a hunter from Natlan.

Element: Cryo

Cryo English VA : Lauren Amante

: Lauren Amante Japanese VA: Kaida Yuhko

Mavuika – Pyro Archon

HoYoverse Mavuika is expected to be the Pyro Archon.

Element: Pyro

Pyro English VA : Katiana Sarkissian

: Katiana Sarkissian Japanese VA: Komatsu Mikako

Ororon

HoYoverse Ororon is a mysterious character from Natlan.

Element: Unknown

Unknown English VA: Nathan Nokes

Nathan Nokes Japanese VA: Kondo Takashi

Capitano

HoYoverse Capitano (right) is one of the Fatui Harbingers who will make an appearance in Natlan.

Element: Unknown

Unknown English VA : Chris Tergliafera

: Chris Tergliafera Japanese VA: Ken Narita

Similar to previous trailers, every character shown here is expected to be playable. Additionally, we might have even more characters that will be revealed later on after Natlan’s release. However, these units shown in the trailer will play the most vital role in Natlan’s narrative.

No, there is no official release date for Natlan. However, based on Genshin Impact’s usual 6-week cycle for its content, Natlan is expected to be released right after Version 4.8 comes to an end. As such, fans can expect Natlan to be available on August 27, 2024.

If you are interested in Natlan, here is what we know about Genshin Impact Version 5.0. For more on the game, check out all the free characters you can get, how the Pity system works, and whether or not it’s cross-platform.