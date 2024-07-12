Genshin Impact Natlan characters: Elements, voice actors, more

Genshin Impact Natlan characters: Elements, voice actors, moreHoYoverse
Are you looking to learn about all the new Genshin Impact characters set to arrive alongside Natlan? If so, here is what we know about them.
On July 12, 2024, HoYoverse released the official trailer for Natlan, ‘A Name Forged In Flames‘. In this trailer, we got a sneak peek into the upcoming characters set to arrive in the Version 5.0 update.
The exact release order of these characters is unknown, but we have information on their elements, identities, and voice actors in both English and Japanese.
List of every known Natlan character
Mualani
- Element: Hydro
- English VA: Cassandra Lee Morris
- Japanese VA: Toyama Nao
Kachina
- Element: Geo
- English VA: Kristen McGuire
- Japanese VA: Kubo Yurika
Kinich
- Element: Dendro
- English VA: John Patneaude
- Japanese VA: Sugiyama Noriyaki
Citlali
- Element: Cryo
- English VA: Skyler Davenport
- Japanese VA: Tano Asami
Xilonen
- Element: Geo
- English VA: Beth Curry
- Japanese VA: Fairouz Ai
Iansan
- Element: Unknown
- English VA: Katrina Salisbury
- Japanese VA: Ohashi Ayaka
Chasca
- Element: Cryo
- English VA: Lauren Amante
- Japanese VA: Kaida Yuhko
Mavuika – Pyro Archon
- Element: Pyro
- English VA: Katiana Sarkissian
- Japanese VA: Komatsu Mikako
Ororon
- Element: Unknown
- English VA: Nathan Nokes
- Japanese VA: Kondo Takashi
Capitano
- Element: Unknown
- English VA: Chris Tergliafera
- Japanese VA: Ken Narita
Similar to previous trailers, every character shown here is expected to be playable. Additionally, we might have even more characters that will be revealed later on after Natlan’s release. However, these units shown in the trailer will play the most vital role in Natlan’s narrative.
Does Natlan have a release date?
No, there is no official release date for Natlan. However, based on Genshin Impact’s usual 6-week cycle for its content, Natlan is expected to be released right after Version 4.8 comes to an end. As such, fans can expect Natlan to be available on August 27, 2024.
If you are interested in Natlan, here is what we know about Genshin Impact Version 5.0. For more on the game, check out all the free characters you can get, how the Pity system works, and whether or not it’s cross-platform.