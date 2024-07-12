GamingGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact Natlan characters: Elements, voice actors, more

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot of Pyro Archon from Genshin Impact Natlan trailerHoYoverse

Are you looking to learn about all the new Genshin Impact characters set to arrive alongside Natlan? If so, here is what we know about them.

On July 12, 2024, HoYoverse released the official trailer for Natlan, ‘A Name Forged In Flames‘. In this trailer, we got a sneak peek into the upcoming characters set to arrive in the Version 5.0 update.

The exact release order of these characters is unknown, but we have information on their elements, identities, and voice actors in both English and Japanese.

List of every known Natlan character

Mualani

A screenshot of Mualani from Genshin Impact Natlan trailer.HoYoverse
Mualani is one of the playable units in Genshin Impact.
  • Element: Hydro
  • English VA: Cassandra Lee Morris
  • Japanese VA: Toyama Nao

Kachina

Kachina in Genshin Impact.HoYoverse
Kachina will be one of the first characters you encounter in Natlan.
  • Element: Geo
  • English VA: Kristen McGuire
  • Japanese VA: Kubo Yurika

Kinich

A screenshot of Kinich from Genshin Impact trailerHoYoverse
Kinich is a Dendro unit from Natlan.
  • Element: Dendro
  • English VA: John Patneaude
  • Japanese VA: Sugiyama Noriyaki

Citlali

A screenshot of Citlali from Natlan trailerHoYoverse
Citlali will make an appearance in Natlan.
  • Element: Cryo
  • English VA: Skyler Davenport
  • Japanese VA: Tano Asami

Xilonen

A screenshot of Xilonen from Natlan trailerHoYoverse
Xilonen is one of the most hyped units from Natlan.
  • Element: Geo
  • English VA: Beth Curry
  • Japanese VA: Fairouz Ai

Iansan

A screenshot of Iansan from Natlan trailerHoYoverse
Very little is known about Iansan so far.
  • Element: Unknown
  • English VA: Katrina Salisbury
  • Japanese VA: Ohashi Ayaka

Chasca

A screenshot of Chasca from Genshin Impact trailerHoYoverse
Chasca seems like a hunter from Natlan.
  • Element: Cryo
  • English VA: Lauren Amante
  • Japanese VA: Kaida Yuhko

Mavuika – Pyro Archon

A screenshot of Pyro Archon from Natlan trailerHoYoverse
Mavuika is expected to be the Pyro Archon.
  • Element: Pyro
  • English VA: Katiana Sarkissian
  • Japanese VA: Komatsu Mikako

Ororon

A glimpse of Ororon from Genshin Impact trailerHoYoverse
Ororon is a mysterious character from Natlan.
  • Element: Unknown
  • English VA: Nathan Nokes
  • Japanese VA: Kondo Takashi

Capitano

A screenshot of Capitano from Natlan trailerHoYoverse
Capitano (right) is one of the Fatui Harbingers who will make an appearance in Natlan.
  • Element: Unknown
  • English VA: Chris Tergliafera
  • Japanese VA: Ken Narita

Similar to previous trailers, every character shown here is expected to be playable. Additionally, we might have even more characters that will be revealed later on after Natlan’s release. However, these units shown in the trailer will play the most vital role in Natlan’s narrative.

Does Natlan have a release date?

No, there is no official release date for Natlan. However, based on Genshin Impact’s usual 6-week cycle for its content, Natlan is expected to be released right after Version 4.8 comes to an end. As such, fans can expect Natlan to be available on August 27, 2024.

If you are interested in Natlan, here is what we know about Genshin Impact Version 5.0. For more on the game, check out all the free characters you can get, how the Pity system works, and whether or not it’s cross-platform.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech