TIkTok star Kate Hudson confirms daughter Eliza has died

After a gruelling battle with a rare form of cancer, TikTok star Kate Hudson has confirmed that her daughter, Eliza, has passed away.

TikTok creator, Kate Hudson, spent most of her time on the social media platform sharing videos of her two-and-a-half-year-old, Eliza.

In the wake of Eliza not feeling well over the week prior to her passing away, Hudson confirmed in an emotional Instagram post that the little star had lost her ongoing battle with Rhabdoid tumour (an aggressive form of cancer) on June 20.

With over 5.4 million followers on the streaming website, tributes are pouring in from far and wide to honor the impact she had on the online community.

Kate Hudson announces TikTok star Eliza’s death

Releasing a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Kate has used the platform to share her thoughts with the world.

“My sweet baby girl. I don’t know how we will go on without you. I know we promised you we would we brave, just like you,” she writes. “But we are broken. Even though we know you are no longer suffering or in pain or frustrated with what life had become.

“I woke up this morning [June 20], still half asleep, and reached for your hand. But you were not there. You left last night. In a van that took you away. I wanted to run after you. But I couldn’t. I have to accept this new reality…but I am not ready to let you go. I don’t think I ever will be ready to move on.”

She concludes that “I want to believe you are somewhere with my dad and my sister….and your sister…all loved ones you never met. I want to believe you are all together. Dancing in meadows or swinging on trees or walking alongside a beach somewhere with ocean salt water washing over your toes.”

“I also want to believe your soul transferred into us, your Mamma and your Dadda. That you left your little body and gently latched onto our souls. That we are now intertwined for life. I want to believe you are still alive somewhere.”

Fans mourn Eliza’s passing

As the news broke, fans all around the globe have come together using the hashtags #FrogYouCancer and #HeyEliza to celebrate her life and contribution to internet culture.

One fan writes “Cancer is so cruel…especially when it takes someone so young… Rest in Peace sweet girl.”

Another writes “Rest in piece (peace) little Eliza. You made an amazing impact on millions of peoples lives.”

Another fan shared an adorable video of the TikTok star on a spinning swing, writing “against all the odds, you showed the world who’s boss. You touched so many people’s lives with your smiles and strength.”

As fans continue to come together, Eliza’s family will know that they are not alone.

If you, or anyone you know, are suffering from cancer, support is available at Cancer Care 800-813-4673 (USA), Macmillan Cancer Support 0808-808-00-00 (UK) or Cancer Council 13-11-20 (Aus).