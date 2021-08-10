New SCUF Gaming harassment allegations describe hostile work culture

An individual with experience working at SCUF reached out to Dexerto to share their story of the workplace culture. This comes after the company officially responded to allegations of sexual harassment.

On August 9, gaming controller company SCUF put out an official statement in response to allegations of sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, and more from a former employee.

Another individual with experience working at SCUF, who requested to remain anonymous, has since reached out to Dexerto to share their story. Additionally, the details they provide seem to line up with what we’ve already heard from vivi and other sources.

“I worked at SCUF for several years, and during the time I was there I witnessed and experienced sexism, emotional abuse, sexual harassment, and diversity issues,” they told Dexerto in an email. “I personally had an issue with a coworker who I had to work fairly closely with. He would often get way too close to me, try to flirt, and just in general be really weird around me.”

“Eventually things escalated when instead of asking me to hand him a controller I had on my leg, he reached over me without any warning to grab it, touching my inner thigh in the process,” they continued. “I was so uncomfortable and shocked, so I went to the break room. I talked to another coworker about the situation, but was told “he probably didn’t mean it”. I felt very conflicted about what to do, and was too anxious to report it to HR.”

After their coworker continued this behaviour they eventually decided to escalate things to SCUF’s HR department. But, they were allegedly told “he probably didn’t mean it” and that HR couldn’t do anything about it.

“There is an insidious sexism that creeps through SCUF’s culture. Sometimes it’s lowkey enough that people brush it off because it isn’t as blatantly obvious,” the individual told Dexerto. “Sometimes it’s more direct – if you’re a woman and don’t watch your tone carefully “you need to stop being a b**ch.” People know HR isn’t going to do much at all especially if it’s a higher position employee, so they pretty much just suck it up.”

They went on to mention executives who would “legitimately emotionally abuse” workers, to the point where employees, themselves included, would break down and cry after being berated in meetings.

In addition, this individual also brought up diversity issues at the company, something that was mentioned towards the end of vivi’s TwitLonger as well.

“SCUF’s diversity is a huge issue,” they explained. “They have POC working in production who are treated like second class citizens – they can’t even go into work through the front because their keycards only work for the back half of the building (which HR is in the front, mind you). Most of the POC working in the front office and marketing left entirely.”

Dexerto has been able to confirm the details about the keycards, and that a lot of these staff members left the front office and marketing departments thanks to another former employee who’s also requested to remain anonymous as well.

While there is definitely work to be done at SCUF, according to the individual who sent Dexerto the email, they say they don’t want to see everything go up in flames — just get better.

“I want SCUF to do better, and be better for all of the brilliant employees who deserve more,” they concluded with. “There are a lot of people who work there that do great things, and I just want them to have a better environment to excel in.”

Dexerto has also reached out to SCUF and Corsair for comment outside of their Aug. 9 tweet regarding the situation, but have yet to hear anything back. We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.