Legacy of Destruction booster set breakdown: Archetypes, card list & more

The second Yu-Gi-Oh! booster set of 2024 is here, and it’s bringing some exciting cards that should slot nicely into the wider landscape of the TCG. With solid support for existing archetypes and entirely new ones entering the fray, here’s everything you need to know about Legacy of Destruction.

Legacy of Destruction is the fourth core booster of Series 12, adding significant volume to the themes and archetypes that formed the central focus of Age of Overlord and Phantom Nightmare. These exciting additions should make the newest decks viable at a relatively competitive level.

At this stage it doesn’t look as immeasurably stacked as Age of Overlord, but there is a remarkably wide range of new support alongside some excellent generalist options that could slot into several decks. With all of that in mind, here’s our breakdown of the new set and the major cards to look out for.

Legacy of Destruction Archetype Support

Legacy of Destruction contains cards that could provide support for more than a dozen existing archetypes. Additionally, it introduces fledgling new themes, including Ragnaraika, Tenpai Dragon and Sangen, all of which start with strong foundations here. In terms of support for existing archetypes, there are some that stand out immediately.

Diabellstar/Sinful Spoils

Not only has Sinful Spoils become one of the most dominant archetypes in the game, but it has also started to bring previously lacklustre decks into dueling condition when used in combination. Legacy of Destruction has certainly added volume to the existing offering, though it’s difficult to recommend many of the new additions.

The only card that will likely quickly enter most Snake-Eye decks is Snake-Eyes Diabellstar, which has been hotly anticipated since its release into the OCG. The card has impressive stats in its own right, but the main reason for its inclusion is that it allows players to bring cards back from the GY, continuing the interaction loop that Snake-Eye decks are known for.

Diabellze could see some situational use, but it’s likely to remain a low popularity card, at least for now. It’s also difficult to argue for the inclusion of the new Spells and Traps above the existing offerings introduced in previous sets.

Yubel

Yubel is beloved for her contribution to the Dimension World arc in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, but in the TCG, it has only ever been a theme for individual cards, rather than a full-blown archetype. Phantom Nightmare started to change that by adding a focus card and Legacy of Destruction is building on that, though the archetype still needs more to be competitive in duels.

The limited additions of just one Effect Monster and a Spell are welcome, helped by the fact that they are objectively very good cards. Gruesome Grave Squirmer gives much needed summons and card cycling thanks to both its active effect and Banish effect.

The Nightmare Throne Field Spell is the big addition and a necessity for anyone building a deck centered on Yubel. It allows the player to Special Summon a card with a level one higher or lower than a card that has left the field by card effect, clearing the path to Yubel – The Loving Defender Forever.

Ashened

The introduction of Ashened in Phantom Nightmare was an exciting one, but it only marked the first step for those who were seeking to build a deck centered on the archetype. Now, Legacy of Destruction introduces significant further support, including important normal summons and exciting boss monsters.

Shaman of the Ashened City and Spearhead of the Ashened City will be important parts of the rotation for players. Shaman’s effect is a great way of drawing Obsidim out or bringing cards back if Obsidim is already in the field. Spearhead serves as a great way of getting powerful cards off the field to allow your summons a free run at the enemy life points.

Veidos the Dragon of Endless Darkness is a significantly powerful Fusion Monster, that will serve as the priority summon for many Ashened decks. It requires Phantom Nightmare’s Veidos the Eruption Dragon of Extinction and two Level 9 or lower Pyro monsters to successfully Fusion Summon but, once in, it should be exceptionally difficult to get it out again.

New Spell Extinguishing the Ashened should make it a lot easier to get the expensive Ashened Fusion cards out, thanks to its Banish effect allowing players to Fusion Summon using materials from the hand. Rekindling the Ashened is the other Spell edition that allows players to cycle cards back into the deck from the Graveyard, while Trap Card Ashened to Endlessness could serve as an archetype-specific version of Super Polymerization against the right opponent.

All told the cards above should allow an Ashened deck to be competitive with a few staples to keep the opponent at bay while getting high-level summons onto the field.

Melodious

It’s been difficult to understand why Melodious is as underutilized as it currently is, particularly considering the relatively reasonable cost of building a deck within the archetype. Legacy of Destruction’s offering is about to make it a whole lot better, on a budget.

The introduction of three commons that should become staples in the archetype instantly makes it an appealing option for both new and experienced players. Couplet the Melodious Songstress and Refrain the Melodious Songstress are quality Pendulum options at either end of the power scale, which should complement each other very well when used in the same deck.

Melodious Concerto is also a fantastic addition, allowing players to get powerful Fusion Summons onto the field with ease. It also cycles itself back into the deck from the GY when a Fusion is removed, making it difficult for opponents to truly stop the deck in its tracks.

Lightsworn

Lightsworn is beloved by most in the community, and it’s arguably the biggest winner in the Legacy of Destruction release. The set adds four cards for the archetype specifically, all of which have a strong claim to be included in most decks that use the theme.

Weiss, Lightsworn Archfiend and Lightsworn Dragonling are great Normal Summon options to have, with their effects allowing ample room for deck searching, Special Summons and bringing cards back from the graveyard.

The big new addition is Synchro Monster, Minerva, the Athenian Lightsworn. At Level 8, she should be easy to get out using cards like Weiss and Dragonling, with her main effects synergising well with Lightsworn’s ability to special summon from the GY.

The final addition is Trap Card Lightsworn Aegis. Though arguably the least exciting of the bunch, there is plenty to warrant its inclusion. With omni-negates now distinctly harder to come by, it’s a potent choice against a lot of popular archetypes.

Ancient Gear

Ancient Gear is likely never going to be a meta-defining archetype, but the dedicated few who do favor it should be delighted with the additions in Legacy of Destruction. Ancient Gear Dark Golem looks to be an exciting high-level Effect Monster with a Pot of Greed-style effect when summoned to the field, allowing for further cards to enter play.

Ancient Gear Advance and Ancient Gear Duel could quickly become staples, with the latter being great mitigation for the archetype’s weaknesses and relatively easy-to-remove cards. Ancient Gear Commander and Ancient Gear Tanker are also admirable Normal Summon cards that make it far easier to summon into more powerful cards, thanks to their impressive effects.

Legacy of Destruction full card list

In total, there are 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 10 Secret Rares and one Quarter Century Secret Rare in Magicians of Bonds and Unity. The full card list for the set is as follows: