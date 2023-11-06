Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Collection 25th Anniversary Box gets significant price drop

Released as part of the 25th Anniversary celebrations, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Legendary Collection is available for one of its lowest prices ever.

The 25th Anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has seen a ton of desirable sets, cards and reprints hit the market. The first five booster sets in history, Legend of Blue-Eyes, Pharaoh’s Servant, Metal Raiders, Invasion of Chaos, and the renamed Spell Ruler, have all seen reprints in 2023, and standout new sets like the Rarity Collection were well-received by collectors and players.

Article continues after ad

In a relatively unusual departure for Amazon, they have a deal on the Legendary Collection Anniversary Box, currently available for just $28.40/£27.65. At a reduction of 19% in the USA and 14% in the UK, it’s well worth picking up.

Article continues after ad

The set itself contains six guaranteed cards in the Egyptian Gods, Blue-Eyes, Dark Magician, and Red-Eyes, with a further copy of one of those cards in the new Quarter Century Secret Rare. Additionally, the box includes one booster pack from each of the reprinted original booster sets for a total of five.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Looking outside of Amazon, Magic Madhouse has a solid deal on the Duelist Heroes 25th Anniversary Edition Tin. The tin contains one guaranteed Quarter Century Rare card from an iconic range of options and three 18-card Mega Packs, offering several nice reprints of cards from relatively recent sets.

Article continues after ad

Those Mega Packs also have guaranteed drop rates, with one pack containing Two Prismatic Secret Rares, two Ultra Rares, a Super Rare, a Rare, and twelve Commons. With the tin having three times that number overall, it’s an excellent way to boost a budding collection at only £14.95.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.