xQc completely loses it after hilarious glitch sabotages WWE 2K22 opponent

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel completely lost it while playing WWE 2K22 after a hilarious glitch sabotaged his opponent’s leg.

As one of Twitch’s most-watched streamers, xQc knows no bounds. From sitting on his chair reacting to funny videos and clips to hours of gameplay in Elden Ring that he himself deemed “worth it,” the French Canadian streamer knows how to create entertainment.

This can be credited in large part to his willingness of exploring a variety of titles on his streams that create tons of memorable moments. A trend that continued when the streamer had a hilarious glitch sabotage his WWE 2K22 opponent.

xQc loses it after glitch sabotages his WWE 2K22 opponent

Known for its uncanny glitches and bugs, the WWE series is one that many video game fans and wrestling aficionados alike can enjoy. That could be why xQc decided to give WWE 2K22 a whirl – putting him front and center of the chaos.

During a stream on March 12, xQc started laughing uncontrollably as the other player in the ring got his leg stuck inside a wall that allowed for the streamer to take full advantage.

xQc and his Twitch chat were relishing the bizarre WWE fail as he kept beating his opponent with an immovable leg to no end.

“Yo my leg, yo my leg, yo, yo,” xQc’s opponent laughed. “Yo, let me out. Yo, let me out.”

It remained that way until xQc looked like he got tired of taking advantage of the situation, allowing for his opponent to eventually break free. But it didn’t take long for the streamer to get back into action once it was all said and done.

No matter if he’s just minding his own business on GTA RP or if he’s going through hilarious a hilarious glitch in WWE 2K22, moments like these are what attract so many viewers to xQc’s stream.