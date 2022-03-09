xQc can’t stop laughing at viral Ninja TikTok: “The greatest thing ever”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel completely lost it watching a hilarious TikTok of fellow streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, replaying the video over and over again and calling it “the greatest thing, ever.”

xQc has done his fair share to fight the internet’s criticism of Ninja in the past, despite also feuding with him, and Ninja’s wife Jessica over the years too.

Back in August, Lengyel spoke up for Ninja, arguing that the star streamer hasn’t “fallen off” despite viewership decline since his return from Mixer.

Although xQc is still friends with Blevins, that didn’t stop him from laughing endlessly at a bizarre viral TikTok at his expense.

xQc cracks up at viral Ninja video

The video, titled “Ninja off da perc,” uses a filter that resembles the deep-fried meme style that’s gained popularity over the last few years.

Although the video simply shows the Twitch streamer walking into a room quite normally, looking confused, X could not control his fits of hysterics.

xQc nearly leaped out of his seat, laughing uncontrollably. After the clip, he said: “Jesus, that is something else. Guys, that’s the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The 26-year-old streamer loved the clip so much he reuploaded his reaction as a YouTube video.

One comment read, “xQc almost died crying from laughter, hoping he recovers.”

Although xQc does upload a ton of reaction content, this might be the most he’s ever laughed at a single clip. Ninja might not be such a fan of the TikTok though.