xQc loses Twitch throne as Lost Ark, Elden Ring streamers dominate

The king of Twitch, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, has been knocked out of the ‘most watched’ position in February 2022. The streamer suffered a dent of 15% in his viewership, as Elden Ring and Lost Ark streamers shot up the popularity charts.



xQc has been at the helm of Twitch for what feels like years. More than just a gamer nowadays, fans tune in for his wide array of Just Chatting and variety content.

However, in a rare sight over the last couple of years, he’s been knocked off his perch. According to stats from Sullygnome, xQc has slumped in February to lose his mantle as Twitch’s most watched streamer of the month.

Advertisement

The stats from last month saw gaming publication Fextralife overtake xQc amid the rise of Lost Ark and Elden Ring streams.

Fextralife saw an insane watch time of 20,602,064 hours throughout the month, as opposed to xQc in second place with 20,504,221.

All of xQc’s metrics were down across the month of February. He streamed for 282 hours (down 10.4% from January), with an average viewership of 72,645 (down 5.8%). His total hours watched were down by more than 15%.

However, this isn’t the first time xQc has lost his throne. Fextralife topped the most viewed charts back in October 2021, spurred on by the launch of New World.

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch still dominates livestreaming despite mass YouTube Gaming investment

At the time, Fextra’s position on top came into question with Ludwig doubting the validity of the site as a bona fide streamer.

Ludwig called out Fextralife for embedding and auto playing streams on every page of the wiki saying “I don’t know if it’s illegal, I don’t know if it’s allowed with TOS, but I’m just saying it’s not a good thing for Twitch.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

xQc’s fall wasn’t the only story told in numbers this month on Twitch.

Asmongold’s return to his main channel was met with resounding success, with the star MMORPG streamer hitting all-new peaks and managing 19 million hours of watch time across the month.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane explains why she started secret Twitter group for fans

VTuber Ironmouse has also climbed near the top 10, with her subathon not just breaking subscriber records, but also challenging Twitch titans for viewership.

Trainwreck, Ibai, HasanAbi, and Gaules all feature in the top 10 as well. You can find the full list below:

Most watched Twitch streamers in February 2022

Based on watch time between February 1 and February 28, 2022.