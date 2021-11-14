Xbox exclusives leaked: Obsidian’s Pentiment & Compulsion’s Project Midnight

Two new exclusive Xbox titles have leaked from studios Obsidian Entertainment and Compulsion Games. Here is everything we know about them so far.

Xbox Game Studio has had a stellar 2021, releasing hits like Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, and the long-awaited Psychonauts 2.

Now, a pair of Xbox-exclusive titles have leaked, revealing what Xbox Game Studios has in store for the future.

Contents

Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment

Obsidian’s next project is tentatively titled ‘Pentiment’ and will be developed by a small group led by Josh Sawyer. Sawyer made a name for himself by being one of the leads on Fallout: New Vegas, one of Obsidian’s most popular games to date.

Advertisement

Read more: DICE confirm major Battlefield 2042 medic changes coming soon

According to the leak, Pentiment will take cues from dialog-heavy RPG games like Disco Elysium and focus on an investigator in 16th century Europe who uncovers a gruesome murder.

Pentiment release date

The leak didn’t reveal the release date, unfortunately. And with Obsidian staying tight-lipped on the project, those interested in the game may be waiting a while.

New upcoming Xbox exclusives revealed: Project 'Midnight' from Compulsion and 'Pentiment' from Obsidian via /r/Games https://t.co/VkkXUALsVB pic.twitter.com/wD2CPqJ9Hk — Dean (@DeansDailyDoses) November 11, 2021

Compulsion Games’ Project Midnight

Compulsion’s next game is codenamed ‘Midnight’ and will be the studio’s first release since We Happy Few, which was released back in 2018.

Read more: Unique Bruen MK9 Warzone loadout is taking over TikTok

The leak reported that it will be a third-person single-player action game centered around a coming-of-age tale, and sports dark and creepy visuals. From the images that leaked, Midnight will feature harpy-winged characters that resemble humans who evolved over time. There also appears to be a nest in the image which could tie into them.

Advertisement

Project Midnight release date

There is no set release date for Project Midnight, and seeing as how the game hasn’t officially been announced yet, we are likely a long time from knowing the release date.