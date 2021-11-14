Unique Bruen MK9 Warzone loadout is taking over TikTok

Warzone players have been showing a bit of love to the Bruen MK9 again after a loadout caught the eye of many on TikTok.

When Warzone first launched back in March of 2020, the loadout meta revolved around snipers with thermal scopes and having a solid assault rifle as a backup.

As the meta has shifted over time, different weapon types have had their moment in the sun, with one of the most powerful being the LMG meta as players gave some love to the Bruen MK9, Stoner, and FiNN.

The different LMGs still have plenty of power in Warzone, but their popularity has fallen off as players have opted to go more mobile with SMGs and ‘hipfire’ assault rifle classes. Though, the Bruen could slowly start working its way back into the fold.

The Bruen has started to get some shine from Warzone players on TikTok who have come up with a loadout that helps its mobility issues and has an incredibly fast Time to Kill (TTK).

While typical Bruen setups revolve around the VLK 3.0x Optic and XRK Summit 26.8″ barrel, TikToker ttvzyro has something different. They’ve done away with long-range sight and gone for the Corp Combat Holo instead, while taking the Monolithic Suppressor instead of the barrel.

They also use the Stippled Grip Tape as a grip, which is not something you just don’t see on Bruen loadout. As per WZRanked, the more popular Bruen loadouts take either Commando Foregrip or the Ranger Foregrip.

TikTok’s Bruen Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Corp Combat Holo

Corp Combat Holo Magazine: 60 round mag

60 round mag Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

The TikToker’s class has already racked up close to 2 million views, with plenty of players showing some love in the comments, noting that they need to try it.

In terms of it breaking into the meta, that seems unlikely. The Bruen ranks as the 37th most-used weapon in Warzone according to WZRanked and it hasn’t broken out of the 30’s in quite some time.