WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode: All matches & rewards

Showcase Mode is back in WWE 2K23 and the focus is on none other than WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena. If you want a quick look at the catalog of matches you can expect to face, as well as the potential rewards, we’ve got you covered.

WWE 2K23 has a lot of game modes to keep players entertained such as the returning MyGM as well as the story-driven theatrics of MyRise. But one area that also enlightens fans is Showcase Mode – an educational adventure documenting a legendary wrestler’s career.

In WWE 2K23, the focus of our attention is 16-time World Champion John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor carried the company on his back for well over a decade and rightfully earned the spotlight of Showcase Mode.

Article continues after ad

Without further ado, here’s every John Cena Showcase match you can play in WWE 2K23, along with the goodies that the game will dish out to you for doing so.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

2K Games

All Showcase matches & rewards in WWE 2K23

One of a Kind: Rob Van Dam vs John Cena

One Night Stand 2006 arena

WWE Spinner Championship

John Cena skin

Rob Van Dam skin

The Gold Medal Debut: Kurt Angle vs John Cena

Smackdown fist 2002 arena

John Cena skin

Kurt Angle skin

Dead Man Walking: The Undertaker vs John Cena

Vengeance 2003 arena

John Cena skin

The Undertaker skin

An Iconic Wrestlemania: The Undertaker vs John Cena

Wrestlemania 34 arena

John Cena skin

The Undertaker skin

Time to Play The Game: Triple H vs John Cena

Night of Champions 2008 arena

John Cena skin

Triple H skin

A Phenomenal Clash: AJ Styles vs John Cena

Summerslam 2016 arena

John Cena skin

AJ Styles skin

Masterfully Manipulated: Edge vs John Cena

Summerslam 2006 arena

John Cena skin

Edge skin

Lita skin

A Revolutionary Cashing In: Edge vs John Cena

New Year’s Revolution 2006 arena

John Cena skin

Edge skin

Lita skin

Greatness Acknowledged: Roman Reigns vs John Cena

Summerslam 2021 arena

Roman Reigns skin

Paul Heyman skin

One on One with The Great One: The Rock vs John Cena

Wrestlemania 28 arena

John Cena skin

The Rock skin

Suplex – Rinse – Repeat: Brock Lesnar vs John Cena

Summerslam 2014 arena

WWE Championship belt

WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt

John Cena skin

Brock Lesnar skin

Paul Heyman skin

Breaking the Chains: Brock Lesnar vs John Cena

Backlash 2003 arena

WWE Championship

John Cena skin

Brock Lesnar skin

The Animal’s Rage: Batista vs John Cena

Summerslam 2008 arena

John Cena skin

Batista skin

The Viper Strikes: Randy Orton vs John Cena

Hell in a Cell 2009 arena

John Cena skin

Randy Orton skin

The Choice: You Pick John Cena’s Opponent!

No rewards

Didn’t See That Coming: You Pick John Cena’s Opponent!

Super Cena character

Council of Legends: John Cena vs Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan vs Bruno Sammartino

Bruno Sammartino skin

Hulk Hogan skin

That covers everything you need to know about WWE 2K23 and its Showcase Mode feast. For more on 2K’s wrestling simulator, check out how to unlock Super Cena, as well as all the upcoming DLC content for the game.