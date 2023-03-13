WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode: All matches & rewards

Showcase Mode is back in WWE 2K23 and the focus is on none other than WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena. If you want a quick look at the catalog of matches you can expect to face, as well as the potential rewards, we’ve got you covered.
WWE 2K23 has a lot of game modes to keep players entertained such as the returning MyGM as well as the story-driven theatrics of MyRise. But one area that also enlightens fans is Showcase Mode – an educational adventure documenting a legendary wrestler’s career.
In WWE 2K23, the focus of our attention is 16-time World Champion John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor carried the company on his back for well over a decade and rightfully earned the spotlight of Showcase Mode.
Without further ado, here’s every John Cena Showcase match you can play in WWE 2K23, along with the goodies that the game will dish out to you for doing so.
All Showcase matches & rewards in WWE 2K23
One of a Kind: Rob Van Dam vs John Cena
- One Night Stand 2006 arena
- WWE Spinner Championship
- John Cena skin
- Rob Van Dam skin
The Gold Medal Debut: Kurt Angle vs John Cena
- Smackdown fist 2002 arena
- John Cena skin
- Kurt Angle skin
Dead Man Walking: The Undertaker vs John Cena
- Vengeance 2003 arena
- John Cena skin
- The Undertaker skin
An Iconic Wrestlemania: The Undertaker vs John Cena
- Wrestlemania 34 arena
- John Cena skin
- The Undertaker skin
Time to Play The Game: Triple H vs John Cena
- Night of Champions 2008 arena
- John Cena skin
- Triple H skin
A Phenomenal Clash: AJ Styles vs John Cena
- Summerslam 2016 arena
- John Cena skin
- AJ Styles skin
Masterfully Manipulated: Edge vs John Cena
- Summerslam 2006 arena
- John Cena skin
- Edge skin
- Lita skin
A Revolutionary Cashing In: Edge vs John Cena
- New Year’s Revolution 2006 arena
- John Cena skin
- Edge skin
- Lita skin
Greatness Acknowledged: Roman Reigns vs John Cena
- Summerslam 2021 arena
- Roman Reigns skin
- Paul Heyman skin
One on One with The Great One: The Rock vs John Cena
- Wrestlemania 28 arena
- John Cena skin
- The Rock skin
Suplex – Rinse – Repeat: Brock Lesnar vs John Cena
- Summerslam 2014 arena
- WWE Championship belt
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt
- John Cena skin
- Brock Lesnar skin
- Paul Heyman skin
Breaking the Chains: Brock Lesnar vs John Cena
- Backlash 2003 arena
- WWE Championship
- John Cena skin
- Brock Lesnar skin
The Animal’s Rage: Batista vs John Cena
- Summerslam 2008 arena
- John Cena skin
- Batista skin
The Viper Strikes: Randy Orton vs John Cena
- Hell in a Cell 2009 arena
- John Cena skin
- Randy Orton skin
The Choice: You Pick John Cena’s Opponent!
- No rewards
Didn’t See That Coming: You Pick John Cena’s Opponent!
- Super Cena character
Council of Legends: John Cena vs Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan vs Bruno Sammartino
- Bruno Sammartino skin
- Hulk Hogan skin
That covers everything you need to know about WWE 2K23 and its Showcase Mode feast. For more on 2K’s wrestling simulator, check out how to unlock Super Cena, as well as all the upcoming DLC content for the game.