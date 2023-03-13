How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K23: Every unlockable superstar

WWE 2K23 has a vast roster with a wealth of star power and variety, and if you want to see if your favorites have made it into the game or how to unlock other superstars, we’ve got everything you need to know.

It’s quite mind-boggling when you think about how far WWE games have come as the most recent entry – WWE 2K23 – has a ginormous roster of talent featuring stars from decades ago to the current crop of household names.

Through the game’s in-game currency system and across WWE 2K23’s various game modes there are an absolute ton of additional roster members to unlock. It fleshes out the talent pool even further and we’ll show you all the wrestlers in the game and how you can go about unlocking them too.

Article continues after ad

Contents

2K Games

How to unlock superstars in WWE 2K23

Playing WWE 2K23 and completing matches will earn players VC (Virtual Currency) which you will need to accumulate and use in the game’s store to buy items.

In the store will be a large selection of unlockable Legends, as well as an array of WWE Championships and Arenas used down the years in PPVs and TV shows gone by.

All unlockable superstars in WWE 2K23

For a complete list of WWE 2K23 unlockable superstars in the game’s store, check out our full list just here containing the names of the characters as well as how much they will cost:

Andre the Giant: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Batista: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Beth Phoenix: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Big Boss Man: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager): 1,000 VC

1,000 VC The Boogeyman: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Booker T: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Brie Bella: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC The British Bulldog: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Cactus Jack: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Chyna: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Diesel: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Doink The Clown: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Eddie Guerrero: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Eddie Guerrero ’97: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Eric Bischoff: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Faarooq: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Goldberg: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Hollywood Hogan: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Hulk Hogan ’02: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC JBL: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Jerry “The King” Lawler: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Kane: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Kane ’08: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Kevin Nash: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Kevin Nash (nWo): 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Macho Man Randy Savage: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Maryse: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Nikki Bella: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Razor Ramon: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Rey Mysterio Jr.: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Rikishi: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Rowdy Roddy Piper: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Scott Hall: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Scott Hall (nWo): 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Shane McMahon: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Shawn Michaels: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Shawn Michaels ’05: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Stacy Kiebler: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Stephanie McMahon: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Stephanie McMahon (Manager): 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Stone Cold Steve Austin: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Syxx: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Ted DiBiase: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC The Hurricane: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC The Rock: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Triple H: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Triple H (Manager): 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Trish Stratus: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC The Ultimate Warrior: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Umaga: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC The Undertaker: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC The Undertaker ’98: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Vader: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC X-Pac: 1,000 VC

1,000 VC Yokozuna: 1,000 VC

2K Games

Every MyRise unlockable superstar in WWE 2K23

MyRise is essentially the game’s campaign and gives players two different paths to go down. Not only that, but two extra names can be earned in MyRise, and here’s who you can obtain in WWE 2K23’s MyRise mode:

Article continues after ad

Mighty Molly

Jean-Paul Levesque

WWE 2K23 Showcase unlockable superstars

Another popular game mode every year is Showcase – with WWE 2K23 focusing on John Cena. If you are determined enough to fully complete each chapter’s objectives, then you can unlock even more superstars for use:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

AJ Styles ’16

Batista ’08

Brock Lesnar ’03

Brock Lesnar ’14

Bruno Sammartino

Edge ’06

Hulk Hogan

John Cena ’02

John Cena ’03

John Cena ’06

John Cena ’08

John Cena ’09

John Cena ’12

John Cena ’14

John Cena ’16

John Cena ’18

Kurt Angle ’02

Lita ’06

Paul Heyman ’21

Randy Orton ’09

Rob Van Dam ’06

The Rock ’12

Roman Reigns ’21

Triple H ’08

The Undertaker ’03

The Undertaker ’18

2K Games

All DLC superstars so far & confirmed future additions

WWE 2K23’s post-launch content will include multiple packs which will add handfuls of new faces at a time. To see all the confirmed packs and what each one holds, read on:

Steiner Row Pack

Ashante Adonis

B-Fam (Manager)

Rick Steiner

Scott Steiner

Top Dolla

Pretty Sweet Pack

Elton Prince

Karl Anderson

Kit Wilson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Race to NXT Pack

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Wendy Choo

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Blair Davenport

Bray Wyatt

Joe Gacy

Valhalla

Zeus

Bad News U Pack

Andre Chase

Eve Torres

Damon Kemp

Nathan Frazer

Wade Barrett

There you have it. That covers everything we need to know about WWE 2K23, its current roster, and future plans to expand the roster with DLC.

Article continues after ad

For even more guides for the game, find out how to unlock Super Cena, plus, browse the game’s complete Achievements and Trophies list.