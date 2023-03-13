How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K23: Every unlockable superstar

WWE 2K23 has a vast roster with a wealth of star power and variety, and if you want to see if your favorites have made it into the game or how to unlock other superstars, we’ve got everything you need to know.
It’s quite mind-boggling when you think about how far WWE games have come as the most recent entry – WWE 2K23 – has a ginormous roster of talent featuring stars from decades ago to the current crop of household names.
Through the game’s in-game currency system and across WWE 2K23’s various game modes there are an absolute ton of additional roster members to unlock. It fleshes out the talent pool even further and we’ll show you all the wrestlers in the game and how you can go about unlocking them too.
- How to unlock superstars in WWE 2K23
- All unlockable superstars in WWE 2K23
- Every MyRise unlockable superstar in WWE 2K23
- All DLC superstars so far & confirmed future additions
How to unlock superstars in WWE 2K23
Playing WWE 2K23 and completing matches will earn players VC (Virtual Currency) which you will need to accumulate and use in the game’s store to buy items.
In the store will be a large selection of unlockable Legends, as well as an array of WWE Championships and Arenas used down the years in PPVs and TV shows gone by.
All unlockable superstars in WWE 2K23
For a complete list of WWE 2K23 unlockable superstars in the game’s store, check out our full list just here containing the names of the characters as well as how much they will cost:
- Andre the Giant: 1,000 VC
- Batista: 1,000 VC
- Beth Phoenix: 1,000 VC
- Big Boss Man: 1,000 VC
- Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager): 1,000 VC
- The Boogeyman: 1,000 VC
- Booker T: 1,000 VC
- Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 1,000 VC
- Brie Bella: 1,000 VC
- The British Bulldog: 1,000 VC
- Cactus Jack: 1,000 VC
- Chyna: 1,000 VC
- Diesel: 1,000 VC
- Doink The Clown: 1,000 VC
- Eddie Guerrero: 1,000 VC
- Eddie Guerrero ’97: 1,000 VC
- Eric Bischoff: 1,000 VC
- Faarooq: 1,000 VC
- Goldberg: 1,000 VC
- Hollywood Hogan: 1,000 VC
- Hulk Hogan ’02: 1,000 VC
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 1,000 VC
- JBL: 1,000 VC
- Jerry “The King” Lawler: 1,000 VC
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 1,000 VC
- Kane: 1,000 VC
- Kane ’08: 1,000 VC
- Kevin Nash: 1,000 VC
- Kevin Nash (nWo): 1,000 VC
- Macho Man Randy Savage: 1,000 VC
- Maryse: 1,000 VC
- Nikki Bella: 1,000 VC
- Razor Ramon: 1,000 VC
- Rey Mysterio Jr.: 1,000 VC
- Rikishi: 1,000 VC
- Rowdy Roddy Piper: 1,000 VC
- Scott Hall: 1,000 VC
- Scott Hall (nWo): 1,000 VC
- Shane McMahon: 1,000 VC
- Shawn Michaels: 1,000 VC
- Shawn Michaels ’05: 1,000 VC
- Stacy Kiebler: 1,000 VC
- Stephanie McMahon: 1,000 VC
- Stephanie McMahon (Manager): 1,000 VC
- Stone Cold Steve Austin: 1,000 VC
- Syxx: 1,000 VC
- Ted DiBiase: 1,000 VC
- The Hurricane: 1,000 VC
- The Rock: 1,000 VC
- Triple H: 1,000 VC
- Triple H (Manager): 1,000 VC
- Trish Stratus: 1,000 VC
- The Ultimate Warrior: 1,000 VC
- Umaga: 1,000 VC
- The Undertaker: 1,000 VC
- The Undertaker ’98: 1,000 VC
- Vader: 1,000 VC
- X-Pac: 1,000 VC
- Yokozuna: 1,000 VC
Every MyRise unlockable superstar in WWE 2K23
MyRise is essentially the game’s campaign and gives players two different paths to go down. Not only that, but two extra names can be earned in MyRise, and here’s who you can obtain in WWE 2K23’s MyRise mode:
- Mighty Molly
- Jean-Paul Levesque
WWE 2K23 Showcase unlockable superstars
Another popular game mode every year is Showcase – with WWE 2K23 focusing on John Cena. If you are determined enough to fully complete each chapter’s objectives, then you can unlock even more superstars for use:
- AJ Styles ’16
- Batista ’08
- Brock Lesnar ’03
- Brock Lesnar ’14
- Bruno Sammartino
- Edge ’06
- Hulk Hogan
- John Cena ’02
- John Cena ’03
- John Cena ’06
- John Cena ’08
- John Cena ’09
- John Cena ’12
- John Cena ’14
- John Cena ’16
- John Cena ’18
- Kurt Angle ’02
- Lita ’06
- Paul Heyman ’21
- Randy Orton ’09
- Rob Van Dam ’06
- The Rock ’12
- Roman Reigns ’21
- Triple H ’08
- The Undertaker ’03
- The Undertaker ’18
All DLC superstars so far & confirmed future additions
WWE 2K23’s post-launch content will include multiple packs which will add handfuls of new faces at a time. To see all the confirmed packs and what each one holds, read on:
Steiner Row Pack
- Ashante Adonis
- B-Fam (Manager)
- Rick Steiner
- Scott Steiner
- Top Dolla
Pretty Sweet Pack
- Elton Prince
- Karl Anderson
- Kit Wilson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
Race to NXT Pack
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Wendy Choo
Revel with Wyatt Pack
- Blair Davenport
- Bray Wyatt
- Joe Gacy
- Valhalla
- Zeus
Bad News U Pack
- Andre Chase
- Eve Torres
- Damon Kemp
- Nathan Frazer
- Wade Barrett
There you have it. That covers everything we need to know about WWE 2K23, its current roster, and future plans to expand the roster with DLC.
For even more guides for the game, find out how to unlock Super Cena, plus, browse the game’s complete Achievements and Trophies list.