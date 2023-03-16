WWE 2K23 update 1.03 patch notes: All fixes & changes

WWE 2K23 brings the hard-hitting wrestling franchise back with another round of mat-pounding action. To ensure the game is running smoothly on its official launch day, 2K have released a new 1.03 update, and we have the complete patch notes.

After a triumphant return to the series last year, 2K Games returned in 2023 with a new wrestling game in WWE 2K23. We think the game is better in almost every way and continues the upward momentum of the WWE 2K franchise.

The devs feel that not everything is rosy with WWE 2K23 though, and even though the game has already debuted via special editions of the game, the full release date is March 17, 2023. To be prepared, 2K have issued the 1.03 update to clean up some inconsistencies in the gameplay.

Article continues after ad

2K Games

Apart from tweaks to the game’s Create-A-Superstar function, there isn’t one main area that the devs have focused on with WWE 2K23 for the 1.03 update.

The deployed fix concentrates on improving the game’s stability, ensuring it’s as polished as can be, and also makes some adjustments to the overall user experience.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

WWE 2K23 March 15 update: 1.03 patch notes

You can check out the complete look at the WWE 2K23 1.03 patch notes below for the March 15 update.

Polish and stability fixes for launch day.

Improvements to CAS part compatibility.

Improvements made to Superstars interacting with objects lying on the ground.

Part of 1.02 update) Improvements to overall stability and other minor fixes have been made to enhance the user experience.

That’s everything included in the new WWE 2K23 update, now that you’ve read the patch notes, check out some of our other guides we’ve put together for the game:

Article continues after ad

Can you play WWE 2K23 on the Steam Deck? | How to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K23: Every unlockable superstar | WWE 2K23 Achievements & Trophies list | WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode: All matches & rewards | How to unlock Super Cena in WWE 2K23 | All WWE 2K23 DLC wrestlers: Season Pass roster confirmed | Does WWE 2K23 have crossplay? Cross-platform guide