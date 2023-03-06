All WWE 2K23 DLC wrestlers: Season Pass roster confirmed

2K Games has released the full roster of wrestlers set to feature in WWE 2K23’s Season Pass, which includes 24 playable fighters in total.
At the time of writing, WWE 2K23 is just over one week out from release on consoles and PC. Legendary wrestler John Cena serves as the cover star, with the list of playable competitors also including the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H.
The base game will launch with approximately 200 wrestlers in tow. Of course, many more will join the roster once developers start rolling out Season Pass content.
2K Games’ latest news on the title reveals the post-launch support will begin just a few weeks after the 2K23 release.
Here’s all 25 wrestlers coming to the WWE 2K23 Season Pass
The full list of Season Pass wrestlers for 2K23 has gone live online (via MP1st) and includes beloved pros like Bray Wyatt. Release dates for each stage of the Season Pass rollout have been made available, too.
Steiner Row Pack (Launches April 19):
- Scott Steiner
- Rick Steiner
- Top Dolla
- Ashante Adonis
- B-Fam (Manager only; not playable)
Pretty Sweet Pack (Launches May 17):
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
- Elton Prince
- Kit Wilson
Race to NXT Pack (Launches June 14)
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Wendy Choo
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
Revel with Wyatt Pack (Launches July 19)
- Bray Wyatt
- Zeus
- Valhalla
- Blair Davenport
- Joe Gacy
Bad News U Pack (Launches August 16)
- Eve Torres
- Wade Barrett
- Andre Chase
- Damon Kemp
- Nathan Frazer
Notably, the Season Pass for WWE 2K23 will additionally boast the MyRISE Mega-Boost. Players can expect this extra bit of content to include 200 Attribute Points and Supercharger – the latter offers access to all WWE Legends in the main game, as well as throwback arenas.
The game’s Deluxe and Icon editions launch on March 14, while the Standard and Cross-gen versions hit store shelves three days later.