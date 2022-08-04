Where to watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event

Sunbreak was a massive expansion for the already-lengthy Monster Hunter: Rise, and, just over a month after its release, Capcom has already announced new content in the form of Free Title Update 1. Here’s how to watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event livestream will be hosted by the game’s producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, as well as Game Director Yoshitake Suzuki.

The announcement for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s digital event came in the form of a teaser trailer, one that showed off some new monster variants coming with Free Title Update 1 and told us t

When is the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event?

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital event will take place on August 9, 2022.

“Lucent Nargacuga” and “Seething Bazelgeuse” were mentioned by name, but there will be many other new monsters to fight once this content update drops.

How to watch Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event 2022

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event will premiere at 7:00 PDT / 15:00 BST, and you can watch it on the official Monster Hunter Twitch channel.

Lucent Nargacuga in the teaser trailer

Lucent Nargacuga was shown, and appears to be a reskin of Nargacuga, one that has white fur where the original monster has jet black fur. We don’t know what new moves this monster has up its sleeve, but it’s sure to be a tougher fight than the original monster.

The same is likely true of Seething Bazelguese considering he showed up wreathed in flames with a gaze of death.

Additionally, what appears to be a variant of Tetranadon, a monster whose base form you encounter very early in the game, was shown in the trailer as well.

The series is no stranger to reskinning old fights and adding a new mechanic to pre-existing monsters rather than implementing wholly new fights. However, Capcom also isn’t afraid of adding monsters from older games into newer entries or of creating entirely new monsters for seemingly small updates.

It is, as of now, unclear how many monsters new to Monster Hunter Rise will be added in Free Title Update 1.

Considering how content-rich Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is between the base game and expansion content, Free Title Update 1 is sure to add more content to what is already Monster Hunter’s best expansion yet.