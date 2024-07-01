Monster Hunter Now Season 2 July event: Mizutsune, Nightshade Paolumu, paid ticket event, more

The Monster Hunter Now Season 2 July event will give players the chance to hunt Mizutsune, Nightshade Paolumu, and take part in the first paid ticket event. So, here’s everything that’s coming to MHN in July.

Monster Hunter Now’s Summer Hunt 2024: Bubbling Festival is on the horizon, which means players can look forward to plenty of new content. The biggest reveal is the release of Mizutsune and Nightshade Paolumu.

Both these creatures will give players the chance to forge new weapons and armor, which will undoubtedly shake up the current meta. There’s also the addition of the first-ever paid ticket event and new driftsmelting event.

There’s a lot to get into so be sure to read on for all the content coming to Monster Hunter Now in the July event.

Deviljho & Pink Rathian rate up

From July 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) until Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time), players can participate in Deviljho and Pink Rathian quests. These will reward materials that will help strengthen your poison and dragon element weapons.

Capcom Mizutsune is finally making its way to MHN.

Mizutsune will be added to Monster Hunter Now during The Summer Hunt 2024: Bubbling Festival, which will go live on July 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) until July 28th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

During this event, the first-ever leviathan in Monster Hunter Now, Mizutsune, will appear on the field for a limited time. This water-loving creature is known to unleash jets of water and bubbles, with the latter disrupting players’ movement – making them slip when moving.

Mizustune’s introduction to Monster Hunter Now will also give Hunters access to new weapons and armor. After the Bubbling Festival Mizutsune will only appear in Hunt-a-thons, so be sure to farm up as many materials as possible during the rate-up period.

Monster Hunter Now paid ticketed event

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now’s paid ticket event will enable you to fight unlimited HATs & Elder Dragon Interceptions.

From July 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) until July 21st, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time), players can participate in the first paid ticketed event. Those who purchase a ticket from the in-game shop will be able to take part in The Summer Hunt 2024: Dark Daydreams event.

This will give you access to a 50% increased access range in the field and unlimited Hunt-a-thons and Elder Dragon Interceptions. In addition, Mizutsune will be appearing in even greater numbers and you’ll get the chance to hunt Nightshade Paolumu before its addition in a future update.

The official website also notes that there will be limited-time quests that will reward exclusive layered equipment and a new hunter medal. It’s important to note that Dark Daydreams tickets will be purchasable once the V79 update goes live and your app has been updated after July 11th.

Driftsmelting & Monster Subspecies Event

The Driftsmelting & Monster Subspecies Event will go live on July 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (local time) until August 4th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

During this event, certain monster subspecies will appear more frequently on the field, and limited-time driftstones may drop when slaying large monsters. We don’t have any details on these limited-time driftstones, but they are said to grant skills not found on regular driftstones.

