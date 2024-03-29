Get mega Pokemon TCG ETB bundle with $140 slashed in steal of a deal

Looking to pick up some Elite Trainer Boxes? Kroger has an incredible bundle deal on right now that features almost every Pokemon Scarlet & Violet ETB.

Elite Trainer Boxes are one of the most popular Pokemon TCG products out there, offering fans a great way to see the entirety of an expansion set and pad out their TCG accessory collection, too. The Scarlet & Violet era of the TCG has had some exceptional ETB options for fans to pick from.

If you’re looking to complete your Scarlet & Violet TCG collection, take a look at this immense deal from Kroger. It features 7 ETBs from recent Pokemon sets and it’s all been discounted heavily, too.

Article continues after ad

This bundle features the best Elite Trainer Boxes from recent releases. In particular, the ETBs that are included are:

Koraidon Elite Trainer Box

Miraidon Elite Trainer Box

Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box

Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box

Iron Valiant Elite Trainer Box (Paradox Rift)

Roaring Moon Elite Trainer Box (Paradox Rift)

Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box

The only Elite Trainer Box that’s really missing from this is the Temporal Forces ETB, which makes sense as it’s a new release. This collection is ideal for TCG collectors who want to get up to date with recent releases and sets.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve never opened an ETB before, they usually come with around 16 Booster Packs, TCG accessories like dice and coins, beautiful promo cards, and other goodies like card sleeves. They’re a lot of fun to open and if you’re looking to invest in a bunch of them, this bundle could be ideal for you.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.