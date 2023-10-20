Giant Pikachu and Piplup Pokemon Squishmallows arrive on Amazon

Two new giant Pokemon-themed Squishmallows based on Piplup and Pikachu are now available to purchase on Amazon.

Back in May 2023, the official Squishmallow Twitter/X account confirmed that more Pokemon crossover plushies were coming in 2023.

Since then, fans have seen the release of Squishmallows based on fan-favorite Pokemon like Pikachu, Togepi, Snorlax, and more.

Now, a giant, 20-inch version of Winking Pikachu and Piplup are available to purchase on Amazon, for those trainers who just can’t get enough of these adorable plushies.

Giant Pokemon Squishmallows are now available on Amazon

Winking Pikachu and Piplup were initially available in their standard, 14-inch variety priced at $24.99. However, this new 20-inch variety is new and will cost trainers a bit more thanks to the bigger size.

Both of these 20-inch Squishmallows are available on Amazon for $49.99. Like previous iterations, Winking Pikachu comes complete with its iconic zigzagged tail while Piplup’s plush also includes its tail and fluffy collar.

At the time of writing, both of these new, larger Squishmallows are still in stock on Amazon, but it’s unclear just how long that will last.

Squishmallow / The Pokemon Company The full Squishmallows Pokemon line includes two Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, Togepi, and Piplup.

As such, interested fans looking to add more plushies to their collection, or those who are looking for a great holiday gift should jump on the opportunity as soon as possible.

Piplup and Winking Pikachu were the two newest additions to the Pokemon x Squishmallow crossover, followed by other popular Gen 1 Pokemon.

Alongside Standard Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, and Togepi, Squishmallow now offers six different plushies for fans to collect.

Fans can purchase either Squishmallow through the following links:

