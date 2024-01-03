Got a stained, grimy Squishmallow? Learn how to safely machine wash while avoiding damage to the delicate plush fabric.

With their irresistibly soft and squishy texture, Squishmallows have quickly become beloved plushy companions for all ages. However, frequent handling means these huggable cuties eventually show dirt, food stains, or other grimy buildup – yuck! So when your cuddle buddy needs freshening up, should you just toss it in the washing machine?

Can You Wash Squishmallows?

Technically yes, you can wash Squishmallows – but only with great care! The manufacturer itself states to exclusively spot clean your plush pals by hand and avoid full submersion or machine washing.

This prevents damaging the ultra-delicate fuzzy fabric and special poly-fiber filling that gives Squishmallows their signature squish.

However, many fans report success in gently machine washing Squishmallows on the cold delicate cycle with some simple protective steps. Just take precautions as excessive moisture destroys a plushie‘s fluff long-term.

How to Wash Your Squishmallow?

If your well-loved Squishmallow acquired stubborn stains or musty odors from lots of snuggling, here is how to thoroughly clean it:

Check if your Squishmallow specialty tag has unique cleaning guidelines from its maker depending on materials. Follow these first. Attempt to spot cleaning problem areas first with a damp cloth and small amounts of mild detergent. Do not vigorously scrub. For heavier-duty washing, place your plushie inside a tied mesh laundry bag to protect it during the cycle. An oversized pillowcase also works. Wash gentle cycle cold with non-harsh laundry soap and soft items like towels to balance the tub. Never use fabric softeners or bleach! Air dry only.

You can also freshen up Squishmallows by sprinkling them with baking soda then vacuuming residue after letting sit overnight, or spritzing stuffed areas lightly with an odor-eliminating spray.

With some knowledge and care, keep your Squishmallow squad stain-free and able to maximize cuddling! Let us know if you have any other handy stuffed animal cleaning tricks.