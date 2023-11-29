McDonald’s Hello Kitty bucket is going viral on TikTok – where is it available?

McDonald’s has set TikTok ablaze with a new Hello Kitty Bucket, with everyone clamoring to get one. Here’s what you need to know about them.

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok of late, you may have come across a slew of videos featuring a Hello Kitty bucket.

The original video was shared by the TikTok account, ‘Only Sanrio Content.’ It made a resurgence this month, and became the talk of the town. In the video, we see a McDonald’s worker unwrapping a plastic bucket shaped like the famous Sanrio character’s head.

They then go ahead and put fries and a beverage inside the bucket, before clipping the handle that closes the bucket, allowing customers to carry it around.

The buckets have since gone viral, with many customers sharing their own Hello Kitty Bucket.

How can I get a Hello Kitty Bucket?

Fans were eager to get their hands on the Hello Kitty bucket, asking: “Where do I get this!?” and “I need it so badly.”

Many were disappointed to find that the buckets weren’t being sold at their local McDonald’s, and asked when they’d be available in the US.

Unfortunately, these buckets were only sold in Singapore during 2019, and haven’t been available for purchase since.

They were $7.90, and could be purchased instead of the regular brown paper bag. McDonald’s have yet to address demands for the bucket’s return.

Fans can, however, find some on Ebay, which are currently being sold over there.