Where to buy LEGO Stranger Things sets

LEGO Stranger Things sets are so hard to come across you’ll think they’re in the Upside Down. Don’t worry, we’ve found them!

With Stranger Things season 5 on inching its way over the horizon its a wonder why LEGO hasn’t further capitalized on the series’ popularity with more LEGO sets than we initially have.

Sadly, LEGO retired their main Stranger Things set in late 2022 with no indication of picking the Netflix series back up for more, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still buy it!

Where to Buy LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down set

Lego Stranger Things The Upside Down contains 2,287 pieces, eight minifigures and is completely invertiable, just incase you want to turn the Upside Down into the Downside Up.

The impressive cast of Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Joyce, Hopper, and a Demogoron plaguing Will makes this set worth it alone. The build of Joyce’s house and Hopper’s police car is impressive and the decals translate well to the dark and dirtier section of the set in the Upside Down.

LEGO is far from stagnating; they’re ripe and ready for the Lunar New Year with a line of impressive sets, coming early 2024.

Addressing the elephant in the room, these are third-party Amazon sellers that allow the LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down set to be available, albeit at a price hike. However, Amazon has a good buyer protection plan, and the sellers must state precisely what you’re getting.

As you can see, this set is based on season 1 of Stranger Things. Which, while iconic, is dated. There are many possibilities for new sets of scenes in the show since the first season.

Eddie Munson and Dustin’s heavy metal stand against the DemoBats in the climactic finale of season 4 is a modern generation-defining scene, just to name one situation that deserves the LEGO Stranger Things treatment.

Where to buy LEGO Stranger Things BrickHeadz DemoGorgon & Eleven set

LEGO also brings Stranger Things into the BrickHeadz line of sets with the infamous Demogorgon monster and the heroic Eleven.

Amazon/Netflix

It may not be a large scale set with minifigures in iconic scenery from the series, but this LEGO BrickHeadz Stranger Things set certainly will scratch that LEGO Stranger Things itch.

Containing 192 pieces this set is a relatively simple build of Eleven and the Demogorgon that’s still available today, and of course Eleven is holding a waffle.

Don’t panic; Stranger Things has plenty of great merchandise outside of LEGO. From Eddie Munson’s Hellfire Club shirt to Funko Pops to a unique Upside Down take on Monopoly.

Those are all the LEGO Stranger Things sets revolving around the tremendous Netflix series for now. With the final season on the approach, it’s a wonder if LEGO and Netflix will work together to create more sets for all the Stranger Things fans before it’s too late.

