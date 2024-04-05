Where to buy Converse X Dungeons & Dragons collection

D&D is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a collaboration with Converse. Here’s how you can get the Converse x Dungeons & Dragons collection.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, and the world’s first roleplaying game’s big celebration includes a collaboration with the popular shoe brand Converse.

The Converse x Dungeons & Dragons Collection includes nearly a dozen shoe designs, including some that are customizable and a couple meant for kids. There are also some other items like T-shirts and hats.

This is a crossover fans of D&D and Converse won’t want to miss, so here’s how you can get your hands on these stylish designs.

Where to buy the Converse x Dungeons & Dragons Collection

Converse / Wizards of the Coast

The Converse x Dungeons & Dragons Collection will be available on the Converse website starting on April 11 at 10 am ET.

Prices vary between specific items, but they range from $35 for some of the T-shirts and the trucker hat to $110 for one of the Chuck 70 designs. Most of the shoes fall into the $80-$100 range, with the child and toddler shoes being a bit cheaper.

There are also several designs that can be customized using Converse By You. These start at $95, though certain options will raise the price.

Converse has also said the collection will be available at certain retailers, though no specifics have been announced. You can also sign up to receive a text message reminder when the Converse x Dungeons & Dragons Collection is available on Converse’s website.

